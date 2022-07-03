By TIM FOLEY
In the Wildland Firefighter community the week of June 30-July 6 is known as the “Week of Remembrance.” Why this week? The two dates are the anniversaries of two fire blowups that resulted in the loss of numerous firefighters. On June 30, 2013, 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew were killed on the Yarnell Hill Fire when they were entrapped during a fire blowup in Arizona. On July 6, 1994, 14 firefighters perished on Storm King Mountain on the South Canyon Fire just west of Glenwood Springs after being entrapped. There have been numerous line-of-duty deaths over the years, but these were the two highest in the number of firefighters paying the ultimate sacrifice in modern history.
Several years ago, while preparing an annual firefighting refresher class, I researched the number of wildland firefighter fatalities that occurred on the Western Slope of Colorado during my career. I went through my initial fire training, or Guard School as it was called, in Foxpark, Wyoming, in 1975. I was amazed by the number. Since 1975 there have been 30 wildland firefighter fatalities in Western Colorado. Thirty. Three Zero. These were:
1976: Battlement Creek Fire, air tanker crash, one firefighter fatality
1976: Battlement Creek Fire, entrapment, three firefighter fatalities
1986: Black Canyon Initial Attack, helicopter crash, four firefighter fatalities
1991: Routt Initial Attack, snag strike, one firefighter fatality
1992: Glenwood Springs Initial Attack, heart attack, one firefighter fatality
1994: South Canyon Fire, entrapment, 14 firefighter fatalities
2001: Hayman Fire, motor vehicle accident outside of Parachute, four firefighter fatalities
2001: Missionary Ridge Fire, snag strike, one firefighter fatality
Five of these firefighters were Mesa County residents. I had the privilege of working with all of them at one time or another over the years and would like to introduce them to you.
On Aug. 5, 1986 Grand Junction Helitack, helicopter 203 crashed while flying to what turned out to be a false alarm in Delta County. All four crewmembers perished. Our crew was deployed on a fire assignment at the time of the accident. Diann, my wife and better half, volunteered to drive from El Paso County to Grand Junction to represent myself and the rest of the Pike Hotshots.
Jim Daugherty, pilot: Prior to becoming a pilot, Jim earned his jump wings as a U.S. Army Paratrooper. He went on to become a decorated pilot with many combat missions in Viet Nam. I always enjoyed flying with Jim, his skill as a pilot was second to none. He also had a great sense of humor, often making me laugh. He left behind a wife and several young children. His wife, Gretel, was an award-winning photographer with The Daily Sentinel.
Lee Steingeotter, Helitack Foreman: Lee came from a firefighting family in New York. His father was an Assistant Chief with FDNY when he retired. Lee started his fire career in Crested Butte and eventually worked up into becoming a Helitack Foreman. His big bushy mustache covered most of his mouth and to me it looked like he never smiled, which, of course, I gave him grief for. It got to where whenever he saw me coming he would say, “I’m smiling, I’m smiling!” He left behind a young daughter.
Herald Siewers, Helitack Crewmember: Herald was a proud CSU Ram and a “do whatever it takes” firefighter. He once duct-taped the pole for a wind sock on the top branch of a tree near the helibase. On a fire in Idaho Herald and I were the two designated flight medics. This was in addition to our other Helitack duties. There was no question about who the higher skilled medic was, and it certainly wasn’t me.
Phillip “Todd” Hamilton, Helitack Crewmember: He wanted “One more year of fire” after graduating as an engineer from Texas A&M. Here words fail me. The only way to truly express my feelings is to explain that our son, born the next year, is named Todd.
On July 6, 1994, 14 firefighters were killed on Storm King Mountain. Nine were Hotshots, three were Smokejumpers, and two were from Grand Junction Helitack.
Richard Tyler, Helitack Foreman: A University of Minnesota Forester, Rich moved to Mesa County in 1985 and joined Grand Junction Helitack in 1986. He was originally scheduled to fly on the fatal 1986 mission, but a last-minute change caused him to be assigned to the helitack support truck. “Calm” would be the word to describe Rich. He was the type of person that would be good to have around in tough situations. He was a devoted husband and father to his infant son.
There is not a memorial in Mesa County to honor these local wildland firefighters. On July 6 and Aug. 5, I would ask Mesa County residents to reflect on the sacrifice these men made and for pray for their families, who still feel the pain. Also, remember that there continue to be young women and men from our community who will respond whenever the bell goes off. This summer they will fight numerous backcountry blazes, fires that the public rarely hears about. These are the quiet professionals who have filled in behind Jim, Lee, Herald, Todd and Rich.
Tim Foley is a former Pike Hotshot crew superintendent and Helitack crew member.