By SEAN GOODBODY
Readers (who care) may have noticed my writing has been very slow in the COVID era. Well, things have been kind of awful. Every normal thing (work, parenting, getting groceries, social life) has been a little harder, and the cumulative effect is heavy. We are sick of COVID.
But just because we’re tired of something doesn’t mean it’s over. And I don’t know if the Mesa County commissioners understand that.
Mesa County has made its play, preparing to revoke nearly all COVID restrictions: masks, indoor capacity, you name it. I don’t mean to pick on Commissioner Cody Davis here, but he’s been putting out the commissioners’ sales pitch on their plan to return Mesa County to “normal.” And folks, it’s a bad pitch.
First, Mr. Davis likened the choice of whether to follow COVID medical guidelines to his childhood memory of over-eating macaroni and cheese and suffering the consequences: “[T]hey’re choices we elect to make for ourselves — and the consequences are ours to bear. That’s called freedom.”
Then, in a statement released this week: “If a business wants to continue to social distance and take the recommendations from (public health experts) and require masks, they can do that. There’s also the freedom of a business to not social distance and wear masks, as well as churches and organizations.”
Mr. Davis then has the audacity to ask us to not judge those who won’t follow public health guidance: “This resolution is not intended for people to be judgmental towards others who make decisions for themselves. So if a person still feels fearful of this disease... they can choose.”
This, readers, is astonishingly bad logic: “We know doctors and public health experts say this is bad, but we want to do it anyway, and you shouldn’t be mad at us. If you want to be afraid of a virus that has killed 557,000 Americans, that’s on you.”
Jenny Dwight-Barnes penned an excellent letter to the editor responding to Mr. Davis. I don’t know Ms. Dwight-Barnes, but I hope she’s OK with me spotlighting all her ideas, because we are on the exact same page.
First, freedom to choose is a core American value. But so is banding together to protect our neighbors from a common enemy. Yes, you can choose to not wear a mask, but since masks protect others more than the wearer, it’s just a sign that you really don’t care much about your neighbors, and only about whether a mask pinches your nose (or whatever).
Second, unlike eating too much mac and cheese, the consequences of your actions in a world with COVID are not limited to yourself. Others are at risk, not merely your stomach lining.
And lastly, I’ll quote Ms. Dwight-Barnes directly: “And yes, Mr. Davis, it is an opportunity to judge our neighbor: Do they care if they cause my death, my children’s or my grandchildren’s? Or give us lifelong health problems?”
Let’s be real here: if the county is right, then we’ll see a rebound in economic activity and a reduction in the mental health costs of this pandemic. But if they’re wrong, people will suffer, and may die. This isn’t a “slippery slope” argument; it’s a “this is a slope” argument. This revocation of restrictions can cause human suffering and death.
A caveat: This pandemic has caused unfathomable financial and emotional suffering for hundreds of millions of Americans. This is partially because government abdicated its part of the social contract and abandoned us. It prioritized keeping Americans working despite massive public health risks, forcing us to choose between health and financial safety. (Since I wrote on this topic last November, an additional 300,000 Americans died from COVID-19.)
So I understand why people want things to go back to “normal.” This year has been brutal. But an early return to “normal” may cost Mesa County lives. If the commissioners are right, I’ll be right back here congratulating them. But if they’re wrong, and not following public health guidance leads to bad results, we’ll have the “freedom” to hold the commissioners liable.
I see a lot of flag-waving patriots saying they’ll do “anything” to defend this country. Anything? OK: Wear a mask, socially distance, get vaccinated. The U.S. has by far the highest COVID death toll in the world. These simple acts will save thousands of American lives. That’s patriotism: knowing that our actions can save others.
Sean Goodbody is a Grand Junction attorney representing injured workers all over western Colorado. Email sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.