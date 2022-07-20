Election season is kicking into high gear, and if you’re worried about climate change and its threats to our economy, our military, our nation’s farms and landscapes, outdoor activities, and our country’s legacy to our children, then this is a time ripe with opportunities to make your voice heard.
As members of Congress run for reelection — and as opponents campaign to unseat them — candidates make themselves more accessible in order to get in front of as many voters as possible. Town hall meetings, campaign events and online forums will be popping up throughout the country from now until November.
More than ever, politicians are listening very attentively to their electorates’ concerns and making pledges to address them. Many issues are competing for their attention — inflation, high gas prices, gun violence, reproductive rights, the war in Ukraine — but there are reasons why climate change is a critical issue in this election:
■ The last couple of summers in Western Colorado have shown that it’s hot out there, and climate change — caused by heat-trapping emissions pushing temperatures higher — is increasing the severity and frequency of heat waves. Of all the weather-related deaths in the U.S. each year, heat is the biggest killer. In addition to the heat in the Grand Valley, we continue to suffer from two decades of a megadrought and aridification that not only impact our farms and outdoor industries, but also our daily lives and routines.
■ Wildfires in Colorado no longer have a season: like the Marshall Fire last winter, they happen year-round, fueled by climate change-induced heat and drought. Besides millions of acres burned every year and billions of dollars in damage, smoke from wildfires contain hazardous air pollutants and particulate pollutants that can have serious health effects. In the Grand Valley, many homes and businesses are cooled with evaporative coolers that continually draw the smoky air inside, so advice like “staying inside” does little to help most of us escape the smoke and its effects on our health.
■ Climate change is outpacing our ability to recover and adapt to the new reality of extreme weather disasters. It will overwhelm us unless greenhouse gas emissions are quickly brought down. The Grizzly Creek fire in Glenwood Canyon is a good example of this: the fire diminished vegetation, which led to mudslides and rockslides when it rained, resulting in consistent closures for rockfall mitigation and mudslide cleanup still in progress. Closures of I-70 through the canyon have become more commonplace in the past several years, affecting the supply and transportation chain to our region.
Until Senator Joe Manchin’s recent objections, Congress had been discussing enacting climate policy through the reconciliation process that would have only required a simple majority for Senate passage. Concerned citizens on the Western Slope will continue to demand meeting our commitment on emissions reductions, and to make that happen, lawmakers need to get the message that climate action must be a priority. With the possibility that one or both chambers of Congress could flip in this election, bipartisanship will be the key to further progress on climate change. Advocates, therefore, must engage with lawmakers from both parties.
This is where the people need to show up ... literally.
We need to show up at town hall events to share our concerns about climate change and ask what those seeking our vote plan to do about it. We need to show up at campaign events to tell incumbents and challengers that we’ll support those who prioritize climate change and back strong solutions. Because voting is one of the most important climate actions we can take, we need to show up, most importantly, at the polls in November, because whether or not you vote is public record, and politicians only care about the concerns of constituents who actually vote.
Pushing the climate issue during election season doesn’t simply affect who ultimately wins that election. In fact, many races are already considered “safe” for one party or another. Instead, it’s about making sure that every candidate, from any party, understands this critical issue and will prioritize solutions, if and when they are elected. By showing up now, we can lay the groundwork for ambitious climate action in the next Congress.
Madeleine Para is the Executive Director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national advocacy organization generating the political will for climate solutions. Aaron Hoffman volunteers with the Grand Junction/Grand Valley chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.