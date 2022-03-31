By CHUCK MCDANIEL, ANNA STOUT, ABE HERMAN, RICK TAGGART and RANDALL REITZ
In its March 25 editorial titled “Don’t misuse our relief funds,” The Daily Sentinel suggested that it was “a little nervous” about the City’s plans for the $10.4 million received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA was written and passed by Congress with the intention of mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and the economy, with a focus on low and middle-income households that were disproportionately impacted. The editorial gave examples from around the country where ARPA funds have been used for projects that are outside the intentions of the Act, and we share a similar concern about how some municipalities have chosen to use their portion of ARPA funds. We have no intention of going down that path.
In large part, the confusion arises from the way the Sentinel reported certain discussions of City Council during its March 16 meeting. At that meeting, the council discussed the provision from the ARPA final rule that allows cities to take $10 million of ARPA funds as revenue replacement. Once the city allocates those funds through this provision of the Act, there is no longer the reporting and red tape attached to funds that are received/expended under other provisions of the Act. It was the council’s opinion that this provided administrative efficiency and flexibility, and this was in fact the reason the provision was included in the ARPA final rule. There was a recognition by the grantors themselves — the United States Congress — that the reporting requirements can be onerous for mid-sized communities like ours. In order to move expeditiously in getting these funds to work in our community, we felt this revenue replacement option was the best course of action.
That does not mean we consider these funds as “fair game” now that the red tape has been removed.
At our March 16 council meeting, one council member suggested that council is not obligated to use ARPA funds in ways that fit within the spirit of the Act; that suggestion was discussed at length in the meeting. However, no formal vote was taken because the matter of the use of ARPA funds was not a part of the published agenda, and it would have been improper to do so without public notice. The matter will be on the April 6 agenda for discussion and possible action by council.
As individual members of the council, we have no intention to use the funds for any purpose outside the spirit of ARPA — in fact, to do otherwise was never considered by us. We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of many in our community, and further highlighted the disparities that exist in our society as a whole. We feel that it would be inappropriate to use ARPA funds for anything other than in the spirit they were intended to be used.
The council has appointed a committee of citizens and community leaders representing a variety of areas of expertise — health care and mental health, affordable housing, houselessness, seniors, education, the business community, etc. — to make recommendations for the use of ARPA funds, and the committee has already begun its work. The committee, which includes three council members, will bring its recommendations to the council for its consideration, and council will ultimately make a decision on how best to appropriate the ARPA funds to create the greatest positive impact for our community as we come out of the pandemic and build resiliency for challenges we may face in the future.
Chuck McDaniel is the Grand Junction City Council President. Anna Stout is Council President Pro Tem. Abe Herman, Rick Taggart and Randall Reitz serve as City Council members.
This column represents only the views of those council members whose names are listed, and does not represent the opinion of Grand Junction City Council as a whole.