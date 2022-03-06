By SANDRA EISENBERG and TIMOTHY BISHOP
There simply is not a “one size fits all” protocol following a suicide attempt. However, there are known ways to reduce the likelihood of future attempts. One critically important thing to remember is don’t be afraid to talk about it.
Feelings will vary greatly following a suicide attempt. Not everyone will be happy about having survived. People may experience shame, anger, frustration and/or confusion about their feelings. We know this because we are two of these people.
A good place to start with an attempt survivor is to understand without judgment how they’re feeling. That begins with listening. In a situation where the person is unable or uncomfortable articulating their feelings, alternate forms of communication may be used. Any attempt at communication may be delayed until such time as the person is better able to engage. Bombarding the person with questions increases distress and leads to what is called “post suicidal trauma.”
Water, food, sleep, housing, safety and medical needs must be ensured, and/or provided for. Someone whose basic needs are not being met will not be positioned to move very far from where they are.
Based on our experiences, as both survivors and providers, we think it’s important that survivors receive medical assessment, such as thyroid levels, vitamin D levels and a complete blood count (CBC) to name a few. These are to help to determine the possibility of undiagnosed illness or ongoing infection. Many factors other than psychiatric illness often lead to suicide attempts (more than 50% of the time as per the CDC). Ideally, no one who survives a suicide attempt would be left alone for a designated minimum period. The immediate period following an attempt is when another attempt is most likely to occur. This does not always need to mean hospitalization.
Consider what is both more cost effective and humane — accountable monitoring of an attempt survivor or the cost of another attempt, which could mean ambulances, lifesaving interventions, permanent disability or death. We are more than willing in our culture to hospitalize, criminalize, restrain, medicate and sedate, but much less willing to provide monitoring in the community or home.
Peers can be utilized as an effective, accessible alternative to institutional oversight. We need to be aware of this availability within our communities. If unavailable, we would do well to hold trainings to change that. Again, not only humane treatment, but cost effectiveness is at stake here.
If we are to fully address the needs following a suicide attempt, it is imperative that we look at providers and their roles/training. Teachers, counselors, police, practitioners, intake personnel, nurses, certified nursing assistants and emergency medical technicians are all among the community providers who need to receive such training.
Resources
■ There are several listed under the Suicide Prevention Resource Center — sprc.org/livedexperience/tool/resources-suicide-attempt-survivors-their-families-friends
■ Beyond Suicidal Thinking — mindspringshealth.org/peer-services
■ A Journey Toward Health and Hope: Your Handbook for Recovery After a Suicide Attempt — store.amhsa.gov
Resources for survivors
■ Suicide Anonymous 12-Step program — suicideanonymous.net
■ Peer support hotline — 844-493-TALK, text 38255
Note: you may ask how your information is being used at any time.
Alternatives to suicide
■ Mental health workers who struggle can email, mhworkeralt2su@gmail.com
■ Encouraging the Light of Wellbeing, suicide/distress survivors group — thetaoofmentalhealth.com/encouraging-the-light-of-wellbeing/suicide-attemptdistress-survivors
Sandra Eisenberg, MSpEd, is originally from New York. She is a trained peer support specialist, writer, mental health advocate, community organizer and has recently edited a book pertaining to sibling suicide loss. She is president of Postvention Alliance and currently teaches in Mesa County School District 51.
Timothy Bishop is an educator, mental wellness life coach and peer support specialist. He has life experience as an attempt/distress survivor. He uses wellness practices to support his mental health. He is the founder and director of Encouraging the Light of Wellbeing (ELW), a virtual peer-led initiative supporting peers through the intersection of art and wellness.