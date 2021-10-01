By GREG WALCHER
When it was announced in 2019 that, at long last, headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management would be moved to Grand Junction, there was rejoicing in western public land states, where leaders had advocated the move for a generation. There was also significant opposition, especially in Washington, D.C., where insiders are accustomed to continually expand their turf, not diminish it.
The BLM never belonged in Washington. It manages 247 million acres, almost half of all public lands, for multiple uses, under a wide variety of laws. That includes 18,000 grazing permits, 220 wilderness areas, 27 national monuments, 600 National Conservation Areas, 200,000 miles of streams, 2,000 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers, 6,000 miles of National Scenic Trails, 63,000 oil and gas wells, 25,000 mines, and 50 million acres of forests. Not a square inch of that is in Washington, D.C. It is all in 12 western states, so it never made sense for the leadership to work 2,000 miles away.
Still, opponents were determined. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) raised the most irrational arguments, first calling the move “handing over public lands to fossil fuel companies” — as if ownership of federal lands has anything to do with where the employees live — and then calling the move racist, insulting western Colorado as an unwelcoming place. Another major critic was freshman Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), now secretary of the Interior. Naturally she must satisfy her political base, so she announced plans to return BLM headquarters to Washington, citing a need to “rebuild” the agency “following years of transition and upheaval.” It’s political bluster, but there is less to the new plan than meets the eye. Far less.
When the move to Grand Junction was finally implemented in 2020 — approved and fully funded by a bipartisan Congress — there was actually some disappointment out West, including on my part. The Sentinel, too, expressed sadness that the number of employees moved to Grand Junction was so small — the office only has 41 positions, not the hundreds that some envisioned. That’s actually due to the wisdom of the reorganization plan itself, devised by then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. He challenged BLM leaders to determine where every employee would be located, if they were all near their area of responsibility. The result was a small efficient leadership center in Grand Junction. But wild horse managers moved to Nevada, where 70 percent of the wild horses are, and archeological staff to Santa Fe, convenient to their work around the southwest. Renewable energy staff was placed in California, where that is a top priority. Jobs involving communication with Congress, the press, and trade associations were left in D.C., along with the budget team. The overall plan, in a sense, completed the decentralization begun by BLM’s longest-serving director, Grand Junction native Bob Burford (1981-1989).
Despite the wringing of hands about how the move to Grand Junction “demoralized” so many employees, there were no lawsuits, personnel board filings, or official complaints — none. That may be because only three BLM officials actually moved from D.C. to Grand Junction. They are senior managers who bought houses, moved their families, and love it. The other positions were filled with new hires, while D.C. employees who chose not to move were either ready to retire, or were easily placed in other Washington-based federal jobs. None of these people are lining up to return to D.C. — and Haaland is not making them.
Her press release, touting the decision to reverse course and bring BLM back to Washington, actually says only the director and other “core leadership positions” — perhaps the deputy and one or two of the director’s aides — will move back to D.C., while she “does not plan to require employees to relocate.” She does not need the embarrassment of adverse personnel appeals that would prove what we always knew — the employees like Grand Junction. That probably means all six assistant directors who run specific programs will remain in Grand Junction, where all six bought houses and don’t want to move again. In fact, Haaland pledges that the Grand Junction office “will grow and expand as the bureau’s official Western headquarters.”
At the end of the day, only the smallest handful of employees will actually be forced to move, perhaps as few as three, the same number that moved from D.C. a year ago. Thus, the end result speaks persuasively about the wisdom, and the success, of the 2019 decision to locate the BLM where it has always belonged, and is likely to remain.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.