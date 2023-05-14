By JIM SPEHAR
It’s been one of those weeks. So many topics. So little space.
Let’s start with some thoughts on the week that was for our former president. The one a federal jury in New York unanimously found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday and who, one day later, was on CNN for a town hall in New Hampshire doubling down on personal attacks toward his accuser and on long-disproven allegations that fraud cost him the 2020 election.
Rather than rehashing both events, I’ll offer some observations.
It was puzzling, but not surprising, while checking Fox News on Tuesday evening that, had it not been headline news everywhere else, viewers during the hour or so I tuned in, would not have known of the New York verdicts. Nary a mention during presentations by two different “Faux News” hosts. I’m also left wondering how smug and sexist deposition comments at the trial, certain to be fodder for opponents’ campaign commercials, will play with unaffiliated and female voters needed if he expects to get past his indulgent base and regain the Oval Office.
I also believe opponents, for a couple of reasons, are missing the point when complaining about CNN giving the former president a prime time platform, including a friendly audience, Wednesday evening. Shouldn’t they instead appreciate the forceful reminder of just how much he and his followers wallow in an alternate reality that applauds the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, doesn’t care who wins the battle for Ukraine’s sovereignty, and chuckles at his misogynistic comments? I’m also recalling the following quote: “Denying people information they would find useful because you think they shouldn’t find it useful is censorship, not journalism.”
The end of the Colorado legislature’s work brought the realization that, probably for the first time in 20 years of columns in local newspapers, I hadn’t discussed lawmakers’ activities anytime during the 120-day session. Charles Ashby and others have kept you informed on bills and debates on these pages.
What stands out this week is the sophomoric exercise by Republicans in the Colorado House who let their personal irritations trump the primary duty their constituents elected them to perform, voting on legislation. Upset by the very tactics they’d certainly have employed had they enjoyed an overwhelming majority, they walked out on the final decision-making. It’s not surprising that Rep. Matt Soper proudly claims to have led the walkout. I’m hoping a usually more thoughtful Rep. Rick Taggart is having second thoughts.
Elections, someone said, do have consequences, including 46-19 control of the House by Democrats. Obstructionist tactics… filibusters, 45-minute soliloquies on definitions, forcing word-by-word reading of bills to delay voting… prompted Democrats to use an existing House rule to limit debate, sometimes after a couple of hours but often much longer. GOP lawmakers had their little feelers hurt because their legislation and amendments were often voted down. Rather than walking out, they might consider whether their existing priorities and demonstrated disdain for their primary duty are likely to help or hinder increasing their declining numbers.
Another $100 in questioned spending and our County Commissioner’s briefs are bunched even more tightly regarding Jeff Kuhr’s leadership of the Mesa County Health Department. First they called on Kuhr to resign over about $200, since reimbursed personally, for liquor at staff gatherings and continuing to use an existing vendor rather than rebidding work. The independent but commissioner-appointed Board of Health declined and instead instituted corrective measures.
Not enough for our petulant commissioners. Next they cut in half the county’s contribution, relatively minor, to department funding that comes primarily from state and federal sources. Then they appointed Commissioner Janet Rowland to the board, which will certainly make meetings interesting if not more productive.
“Her behavior as a vindictive commissioner is shameful to her position,” one disgruntled longtime constituent wrote last week.
Another comment last week from a former District 51 Board of Education member pinpoints what’s really missing with board members absenting themselves from teacher contract negotiations for the first time in decades. Most valuable, he said, was not the nuts and bolts of negotiations over pay, working conditions, class loads, etc. Instead it was the personal “bonding” around shared concerns for students that occurred between board members, teachers and administrators during weeks spent together.
That’s what’s absent as negotiations continue in a setting where use of legal representatives rather than board members creates, intentional or not, an adversarial rather than collegial setting.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.