By GEORGE RAU
I thought I’d write this because nothing about public education is as misunderstood or misrepresented as are charter schools.
We have about 250 charter schools in Colorado representing 13% of all public K-12 students. Five of these schools are here in Grand Junction.
Mesa Valley Community School supports home-schooling families. Juniper Ridge Community School provides a Waldorf education, Independence Academy has STEAM/expeditionary learning, and Central High School offers STEM education.
These schools are authorized by District 51, while Caprock Academy, which uses a classical approach, and Monument Montessori are authorized by the Colorado Department of Education.
Rather than being run by D51, each school is managed by its own board of parents and local citizens. As is the case with all non-profits, some of the board members are elected by their communities, while others are selected by their current boards. Students pay nothing to attend charter schools. They are tuition-free as are other public schools.
Myth No. 1: Charters take money from public schools
No, they do not. Charter schools are public schools and receive state and local funding on a per-pupil basis like traditional public schools. Because charters must provide their building though pupil revenue rather than community bonding, they save taxpayer money otherwise needed to build more classrooms.
Myth No. 2: Teachers aren’t certified and are not fairly paid
Charter schools receive “waivers” when being authorized that give them more flexibility on hiring than traditional K-12 school programs. As there is little proof that certification is the key to finding great teachers, this allows charters to hire staff who are qualified, but not licensed. In general, charter teachers do receive lower salaries than other K-12 teachers because up to 17% of the charter budgets must be spent to rent or mortgage their campus. Charter teachers choose to teach there because they have more freedom to be creative without undue regulation, and they like the school’s environment and academic approach.
Myth No. 3: Charters cherry-pick the best students
This accusation is frequently used to explain why the test scores of charters are often better than traditional schools, but it’s not true. Increasingly, parents are choosing schools that they feel are best for their kids and that includes not only charters, but also specialized D51 schools and programs such as New Emerson, East Middle School Challenge program, Palisade International Baccalaureate program, and Central High School STEM program. All charter schools have open enrollment and all applications are picked by lottery. In New York City, the charters schools have a waiting list each year of about 50,000, mostly minority students who are desperate to escape from their inadequate inner-city K-12 schools. Studies have shown that the main consideration for parents is not just the academic standards of the school, but also choosing an environment that nurtures the social and emotional component of education.
Myth No. 4: Charters aren’t held accountable
Not true! Charters have to meet the same academic standards of all public schools, but more importantly, if they are not doing a good job academically and socially, parents stop sending their kids and the school has to go out of business.
Myth No. 5: Teachers don’t have job security
Yes and no. Since virtually all charters are non-unionized, their teachers don’t have a union contract to protect them, so bad teachers can be easily terminated unlike traditional schools where removing an incompetent or poor teacher is extremely difficult. The best protection charter teachers have is their love of teaching children, and good teachers rarely have to worry about job security.
Myth No. 6: Charters get extra money from big donors
This is often true of charters servicing minority kids in inner cities, but here in Grand Junction, charters do not see the big donations from the likes of the Gates or Walton Foundations.
A “one size fits all” educational program doesn’t serve the needs of many children. Charter schools allow for a diversity of educational choices for parents who know their children best, and they enrich the Grand Junction community their diversity.
George Rau is a previous educator. He now serves on the boards of three Grand Valley charter schools.