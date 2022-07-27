It’s no wonder why the Grand Junction area is growing. The Western Slope is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and easy access to the mountains all around us. But the growing population is putting pressure on a housing supply that was already tight.
Like many Western Slope communities, Grand Junction has an affordable housing problem, and the town is short more than 2,000 affordable housing units. Many residents are crowding in with family or roommates to make ends meet. In these conditions, making housing affordable should be a top priority for our elected officials.
One of the key ways to do this is by giving homeowners and renters access to a variety of energy choices, including natural gas for cooking, home heating and powering other household appliances like clothes dryers.
For decades, natural gas has been a reliable, affordable energy source for Coloradans, and the technology is only getting better. Today’s natural gas appliances are cleaner and more energy efficient than older models and are already consumer favorites. After all, about 70% of Colorado homes currently use natural gas.
As we look to address the very real affordable housing problem in our community, allowing access to a range of energy sources will be important. This will help residents choose what works best for their family and their budget. It may also make it easier to construct more affordable housing, including more affordable rental housing, while supporting good-paying jobs and a strong economy.
Research from the U.S. Department of Energy has found that natural gas is by far the most affordable residential energy source. This is critically important for the 5,700 rental households in Grand Junction that are cost-burdened, or who spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to an affordability assessment conducted last year.
Paired with electricity, natural gas also helps support a diverse and robust energy system, which is a key concern for mountain regions like ours where winter storms can easily knock out the power. With natural gas, residents do not have to worry about heating their home even if they lose electricity in a storm.
This week, there are critical conversations occurring that will decide the future of natural gas in homes. On Wednesday, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission will be holding a community meeting right here in Grand Junction on its Clean Heat Plans.
It’s vitally important that residents of Grand Junction attend this meeting and speak out on the need for natural gas for cooking and heating in homes as policies in front of the commission, which is aiming to make it much harder to use a natural gas stove or a natural gas furnace.
Natural gas has a lot to offer in terms of reliability and affordability and should not be cut out of the conversation about the cost of living on the Western Slope. Housing affordability is one piece of this puzzle, but it doesn’t end there. Making utility bills affordable is also part of the equation.
What is key is choice. A one-size-fits-all policy fails to recognize the diverse energy needs of Colorado residents and businesses around the state. To support housing affordability and energy reliability, Grand Junction needs access to natural gas.
James Keif is the Business Manager of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 145.