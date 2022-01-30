By GENE GOFFIN
As frequent health care customers, seniors would benefit from comprehensive health care reform.
Health care is important to everyone. For some it is essential. Your life may depend on it. Many seniors live with pain, doubt, fear, concern about bills and access to care. What if you can’t afford what you need to live, or to live without suffering?
Seniors learn Medicare Parts A (hospital) and B (doctors) don’t cover everything. Part B premiums are paid through Social Security. Part A premiums were paid while you worked. This year the Part B premium increased substantially, partly to cover costs of a new Alzheimer’s drug that may not work. Prescription plans may not cover it, though I doubt we will get a premium rebate. Medicare is confusing with two insurance options to cover Medicare gaps — Supplemental (Medigap) and Medicare Advantage. Each system has multiple plans, deductibles, co-pays and limits.
That’s not all. Some people have other public plans based on military or government service. Some have insurance provided by corporate plans, but like private pensions, these are disappearing. There are individual plans for those who aren’t otherwise covered.
All health care is confusing, expensive and has big gaps. Our country has the highest health care costs among developed nations, but shockingly poor results.
One result of multiple systems is an overwhelming bureaucracy to determine who gets what for how much. Insurance coding is a relatively new profession. There are three different code systems for diagnosis, for treatment and for different insurance systems. There are tens of thousands of codes.
If we treated people with less regard to codes or which insurance someone has, we could save hundreds of millions. That was the path Britain took when they established single payer after World War II. Policing the system would cost more than catching cheaters. Universal, single payer health care brings substantial savings because of less bureaucracy and healthier people. Americans seem captivated with punishment, fearing someone, somewhere is getting something they may not deserve. We pay dearly for that approach.
Three years ago the legislature authorized a study by the Colorado School of Public Health to determine what was best for Colorado. The researchers looked at three possibilities — two with a blend of public and private insurance, one with universal coverage or the present system with 18% of Coloradans uninsured, and universal coverage with public insurance.
The present, cobbled together “system,” is least efficient because it is expensive and leaves many uninsured. The second option covers everyone and costs $300 million to one billion more. Thus, more efficient, somewhat more costly. Most efficient and less costly is public universal insurance — it would save between $400 million and $3.5 billion.
What’s not to like about better health care for everyone at lower cost? If you make money off the present system, like private insurance companies, you won’t like it. If your job is in health care administration or coding, you may lose your job. If you are a politician that mindlessly preaches all government is inherently evil, your livelihood may be threatened. An inefficient, costly system is embedded. Those benefiting from the cobbled system immediately responded, led by the state’s hospitals.
So, sweeping changes were proposed, lobbyists screamed, not much was done. A standard insurance plan was approved with little for seniors. Though most seniors have insurance, it has major gaps while costs keep increasing. In an election year, the legislature’s reform appetite is muted — little has been proposed this year. Seniors will wait — perhaps improvements will come from Congress and the president’s Build Back Better bill, maybe not.
Omicron arrived
We are slammed with more cases than ever. Hospitals remain, as they have for months, close to capacity. Exhausted health care workers are more likely to make mistakes. Some quit. Deaths are running around one daily. I check cases and deaths daily. Mesa County’s website usually has lower numbers than other sources.
Given a health emergency, what have we done? The public schools reduce precautions. Local residents refuse vaccines, second shots, boosters, masks or distancing. Local politicians are silent. The vaunted Five Star program disappeared. Businesses suffer because fewer people go out to shop, eat and seek entertainment.
We hoped 2021 would be better than 2020. Was it? Will 2022 be an improvement? Will people stay angry? There’s hope, perhaps prematurely, COVID-19 will fade, but we’re at the mercy of viral mutations still unknown.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.