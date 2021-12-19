By JIM SPEHAR
Change is constant in our lives. Some embrace it. Some lament it. Others fight it while longing for “good old days” likely not as pleasant in real time as they now seem in our selective memories.
Some embrace anarchy and chaos as tools of change. Others long for stability and predictability from the status quo. Too few of us see change as opportunity. Too many view it as potential turmoil to be feared.
There’s change afoot in District 51. That’s the takeaway from last Tuesday evening’s initial meeting under the direction of the newly constituted Board of Education. Change was expected.
Transparency is a laudable goal for government at any level. The devil is in those messy details, as evidenced by a couple of decisions by the new board majority.
Unlimited public comment
One is allowing unlimited public comment at the start of board meetings. Creating that opportunity is admirable. Managing it will be difficult.
Absent ground rules and limits, it’s only a matter of time before new board members wonder if five-hour board meetings with policy matters decided around midnight is the most productive way to achieve their goals. If that continues, there’ll be a necessary decision to impose time limits on individual comments, limit the total time for comments or move comments not specific to agenda items to the end of the meeting.
It’s a practical matter of when, not if, assuming citizen opinions remain as divided as the election that changed the makeup of the board. Unless the new members make a “winner-take-all” decision to represent only their supporters rather than the entire community.
Those on either side of that divide should want important policy decisions made while minds are fresh. They could take advantage of other ways to offer thoughtful input rather than what’s sometimes the performance theater of public comment periods.
Legal representation
A second matter is the mishandled decision regarding legal representation.
Some sound legal advice is obviously needed regarding the transparency required by law in public decision-making. There’s no middle ground and actions by the new board members clearly were not legal and hypocritically violated their own pledge of transparency.
Certainly board members must be comfortable with their relationship with their legal counsel. And a new majority on any board creates an opportunity, even a need to evaluate that relationship. If a change is desired, it ought to be for explainable reasons.
I’m disappointed, but not surprised at the attempt by the new majority to move on from representation by John Williams. I am surprised by supposed fiscal conservatives wanting to revert to outside counsel, especially out-of-town representation. Especially after the district cut legal costs in half by moving representation in-house after years of contracting with outside local attorneys.
Choice of law firm
As concerning as the back room maneuvering is the choice of a substitute.
Williams brought decades of experience with District 51, first as a student and parent, later with work on accountability committees, years of advocacy on multiple bond issues and finally service on the board. He’s long been a trusted legal resource for prominent Mesa County businesses and individuals.
In the proposed arrangement with Miller Farmer Law from Colorado Springs, the primary attorney for the district will be Bryce Carlson, a former pastor and worship musician three years out of law school. The lead attorney in the firm, Brad Miller, is best known for his work with charter schools. Neither background is necessarily bad. But perhaps both attorneys reflect a philosophical bent more appreciated by new board members.
There’s also the issue of cost. In-house legal work cost $266,156. last year, down from over $565,262 three years ago.
The proposed contract, with no cap on costs, calls for $250 hourly for senior partners, $200 per hour for Carlson’s work and “workplace investigation services,” $180 per hour for other associate attorneys and $105 hourly for paralegal services. All billed in 6-minute increments. There’s a $15,000 flat fee for work on bond issues and financing.
Since his appointment, District 51 has had Williams’ attention full time. Carlson’s fee alone, assuming an equal full-time 40-hour week, allows for about nine months of just his work, with no additional assistance from his firm, if total current legal costs are divided by his proposed hourly rate.
It’s hard to see how this change, first scheduled for a vote without any public exposure or input, will improve legal services, save money or be more easily managed as it shifts several hundred thousand dollars annually from our local economy to the Front Range.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.