By GENE GOFFIN
The numbers warn me I am nearing the end of life’s journey. A big birthday is coming up. Barb tells me I shouldn’t act 20, but I answer, “would you rather I act 80?” How does an 80-year-old act anyway?
In August’s record heat I was removing deck tiles in the sun. I didn’t bother to bring water outside. After an hour I felt awful — heat stroke or exhaustion? So, like a man, I kept working, finally stumbling inside for water. I forget I can’t take heat like I used to. Days later I reset those tiles on a cooler day, drinking water and with Barb watching me carefully. Even old men can learn, but I still feel 20, sometimes.
When friends ask what I am doing for my birthday, I say I’m going to weep all day. Actually I want pizza and homemade German chocolate cake. Birthdays and years and days may be convenient human constructs, nevertheless the date matters. I know I should feel good about my mobility and relative health. How many octogenarians can write a newspaper column? But I am dissatisfied. I want more — there is much to see and learn, so much to share with Barb. I need another 80 years. It occurs to me being bitten by a vampire makes sense. You live forever, never age, are incredibly strong and can fly. But the diet thing is problematical and you lose friends when you’re thirsty. This is not a productive line of reflection.
Things change — when I was a kid we used to get mail twice daily. Now the post office only delivers our mail six miles away in the wrong direction. We rent a box downtown and effectively buy our mail. Could it get worse? Sure — mail is already slower. The postmaster general warns it gets worse after the election, but it seems he violated election laws and lied to Congress. Paybacks are rough for suspected felons. Colorado’s mail voting is proven and safe, but now I worry about getting my ballot and it being counted.
I have a solution. State law requires ballots be ready by Oct. 2 and mailed to you on Oct. 9. That week you can pick them up at the clerk’s office, bringing them back any time before polls close. Neither the county clerk nor the post office will thwart me.
While living during times of extreme change and chaos, perspective is cloudy (and smoky, lately). So, trained as a historian, I look for answers in the past. Back when I was in graduate school, the standard answer to the question about the dirtiest presidential election was “1840.” That was the “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too” one where “Tippecanoe,” William Henry Harrison, died a month after his inauguration. But 19th century elections were often dirty by 20th century standards. Now we’re setting daily records. Politics doesn’t have to be this way. Revolution and change are fascinating to read about but tough to live. As for smoke, in recent years we’ve experienced more fires than ever before — why?
I surely want to live to see the future. But, will we have any money? The president wants to end the payroll tax. If he succeeds, Social Security will be broke in 2023. Social Security is an insurance program. Premiums (the payroll tax) must be paid. He wants it funded from the regular federal budget, politicizing it and threatening our futures.
When will a COVID-19 vaccine arrive? I asked a seniors’ group whether they would take it. All were very skeptical. They want to wait. The president (it’s on tape) minimized COVID-19 to prevent “panic” he says, but that resulted in chaos, disease and death. “Jaws” showed lying to citizens about danger doesn’t work. Now those most needing a vaccine don’t trust his government. But free tests are now available to every Mesa County resident with a two-day turnaround. Schools haven’t had outbreaks. Some things work.
America is an unruly country. Though valuing freedom, we have trouble working together. We praise community, but can’t agree what that means. An authoritarian streak dating back to the Puritans leads us astray, threatening democracy. Freedom and authoritarianism are directly contradictory. We have sharp choices coming — one will make the past four years feel calm by comparison and the other, though boring at times, will assure seniors a safer, quieter future. We all can do better, even when 80.
A special word for Jeff Kuhr, the executive director of Mesa County Public Health — he’s been steady, clear, helpful, modest, the standout local leader for this health crisis.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.