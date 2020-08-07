By AMANDA McQUADE
Mesa County should be proud of the way the community has responded to the unprecedented need for food assistance during this pandemic.
I coordinate a farm-to-foodbank program based at the Colorado State University Western Colorado Research Center that lends support to community organizations addressing hunger and food insecurity in Mesa County. I have been inspired by the creativity and determination of the organizations that make sure our friends and neighbors stay fed during this time.
Mesa County has a diverse infrastructure of nonprofit, philanthropic, governmental and private organizations that work collaboratively to help individuals, seniors and children who do not have consistent access to nutritious food. As a community, we were relatively well-positioned to respond to the surge in need for food after the shutdown in March.
These organizations saw an enormous increase in client volume. One of our major food pantries, Community Food Bank, tripled the number of people they served, and 64% of those clients were new to the agency. Kids Aid, which provides children weekend provisions, scrambled to redo their distribution system, adding no-contact home and daycare delivery, and in the process were able to serve over 2,000 children each week.
In an effort to get food where it was needed, new collaborations formed. Churches and schools hosted Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantries. Volunteers and community organizations, such as Riverside Education Center, made home deliveries of food boxes. The community also responded generously. The Western Colorado Community Foundation has raised more than $50,000 in their virtual canned food drive, with two-thirds of the donors new to the foundation.
Even five months into the pandemic, need for some services, especially those providing meals to vulnerable populations and children, remains high. The Lunch Lizard summer meal program that provides free lunch and breakfast to any child under 18 has seen a four-fold increase in service, now serving 20,000 meals per week.
With inherent uncertainty of the pandemic and questions around school re-openings, unemployment benefits, and a new round of federal support, leaders of several organizations feel as if they are simply in the eye of the storm. People are feeling the strain.
Staff and volunteers are working under challenging conditions and missing the personal connection with individuals that brings many into this line of work. No-contact delivery of food enhances safety and efficiency, but at a cost. Face-to-face interactions reduce the isolation of the people experiencing food insecurity and increase the opportunities to connect people to other needed services.
Staff and volunteers stay motivated because they know the psychological impact on children who are told not to eat too much because groceries need to last the week. They know the panic people feel of having one day’s worth of food but being advised to stock up with a two-week supply. They know the impact on physical and emotional well-being when people subsist on low-cost, poor-quality food that is occasionally supplemented by healthy food from a pantry or meal program.
The staff, students, and volunteers at the Western Colorado Research Center are inspired by these stories of commitment from our community. We have doubled down on our farm-to-foodbank program, increasing the number and types of crops we grow in response to food pantry needs. We are supporting farmers who responded to this crisis by planting specifically to sell or donate to foodbanks, and we are continuing to train interns to have a wide knowledge of all aspects of our food system — private and charitable. We are committed to raising awareness that even in the time of emergency (and perhaps even more so in the time of emergency) people need access to healthy food.
You can help as well. Our food safety net is run on volunteers. Share your time and if you are able, consider donating to a local organization through the Western Colorado Community Foundation: https://wc-cf.org/
Amanda McQuade is the coordinator for the Community Alliance for Education and Hunger Relief Program based at the Colorado State University Western Colorado Research Center. To help harvest food for our community, send an email to amanda.mcquade@colostate.edu.