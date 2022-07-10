By BRIAN HILL
Not everyone gets to wake up each day and go to work at their dream job. But, as of July 1, I can honestly say that is how my days have begun.
As a classroom teacher, I never dreamed that I would one day have the opportunity to serve as the leader of a school district. I was more worried about learning how to be a great teacher. The influence of great leaders along my journey in public education pushed me down a path to further my education and provided me with opportunities to lead both at the campus and district level. I owe so much to those giants, whose shoulders I stand on, including Dr. Diana Sirko, who plucked me out of Texas three years ago to help lead D51.
I’m optimistic about the future of D51, but I know that the future of D51 will only be better than it presently is if we plan and work to make it better. We often undervalue long-term design, but it is important to plan for the future that we want to create. Our newly Board-adopted 2022-2025 Strategic Plan sets a three-year outline for the future of our school district with one-, two-, and three-year goals and benchmarks. People will support what they help create, and ours is a plan that prioritized stakeholder involvement throughout the process.
One of my favorite quotes (that I use way too often) is, “Our organization is perfectly designed to get the results we currently have.” While we have much to celebrate in D51, like being the largest district in the state of Colorado to return to in-person learning in 2020 and stay in-person, we know we have work to do and areas to improve upon. If we don’t like the results we’re getting, then we have to be willing to change. In doing so, our organization must be nimble, responsive, and responsible, and we must hold ourselves accountable to the goals we have set in our pursuit of perfect transparency.
Moving forward, we must be, as O’Reilly and Tushman claim in their work Winning Through Innovation, an “ambidextrous organization,” focused on managing for short-term efficiency by emphasizing stability and control, as well as long-term innovation by taking risks and learning by doing. In doing so, we will realize our D51 vision to engage, equip, and empower each and every student, each and every day through a commitment to continuous improvement.
It is with great pride that I get to lead this hard-working and amazing team of D51 teachers, support staff, and campus and central office administrators. An organization is only as strong as its people, and our D51 staff have shown, now more than ever, just how strong they are. We’ve weathered many storms together over the past couple of years, and I feel fortunate to be able to continue to work alongside our staff, helping to remove barriers to success that might stand in their way. One of my graduate school professors used to say, “The most important ‘program’ you can invest in is teachers.” The future of our district lives or dies by the amount of resources we invest in our people, and I am committed to finding ways to better invest in our D51 family.
Speaking of family, I am committed to family involvement in D51, as well. We know that family involvement looks different for each family throughout our valley. However it looks, we must create better opportunities for families to be involved in the lives of their children in a collaborative and productive manner. That message was sent loud and clear throughout the strategic planning process, and it will be a key priority for the district during my time as Superintendent. We deal with people’s two most prized possessions: their children and their money. We have to be good stewards of both. In doing so, we can build back trust in the community and strengthen the relationships between the district and our families.
As I move into the next phase of my journey in public education, I am reminded of why I got into education in the first place. It’s important to remember your “why,” because when you forget your “why,” you forget your way. My why is our students …all of our students. It’s a desire to prepare students for their future and not our past. It’s putting kids first in everything that I do. I am humbled and honored to serve you as the next Superintendent of Schools for D51.
Dr. Brian Hill was hired as Mesa County Valley School District 51’s Assistant Superintendent in 2019. Prior to joining the district, Hill worked for the Austin Independent School District for 11 years in the following roles: Special Assistant to the Superintendent, Administrative Supervisor, Principal, Assistant Principal and teacher. Hill holds a B.A. in Theology from East Texas Baptist University, an M.A. in Educational Leadership Administration from The University of Texas at Austin, and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy from The University of Texas at Austin. Hill received the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association’s TEPSAN of the year award, was nominated for Austin Independent School District’s Assistant Principal of the year, and was recognized as a Teacher of the Year in AISD. Hill currently serves as the Executive Board Chair of the Colorado Student Leaders Institute. Hill was unanimously selected by the D51 Board of Education as the Superintendent Designee and began in that role on July 1.