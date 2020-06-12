By LEE CASSIN
A misguided effort is being made by a handful of county governments to sue the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in order to block some very reasonable new measures designed to protect public health by making sure natural gas drilling doesn’t cause unnecessary pollution.
Garfield County is leading the lawsuit. Mesa County, where I live, is involved as well. Both are energy-producing counties that have had many days in the last decade when the air was unhealthy for people to breathe because ozone levels were too high. The oil and gas industry is the largest industrial source of the chemicals that form ozone. Exposure to ozone is linked to a wide range of health effects, including aggravated asthma, increased emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and premature death, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
One of the rules these two counties oppose involves protecting residential areas and playgrounds. The new rule requires more frequent inspections of equipment for leaks within 1,000 feet of homes, schools, playgrounds and other occupied areas. Our elected officials seem to consider this to be an unacceptable burden on companies.
The new rules also require smaller wells to be inspected semi-annually to make sure they aren’t leaking. The Garfield and Mesa county commissioners argue that one inspection in the lifetime of low-producing wells is enough. I know from experience that this is not enough.
While hiking in rural Mesa County a few years ago, I heard a loud gurgling sound and saw that a nearby small well had a pool of water that was bubbling furiously from natural gas leaking out of the pipe. The well operator had known about the leak for some time, having dug down to look at the pipe. I reported the leak to several state and county agencies and the operator, assuming that it would be quickly fixed. To my shock, when I went back a full year later, the well was still bubbling. That is why we need regular inspections and timely repairs.
Commissioners from Mesa and Garfield counties argue that they are opposing rules that are too onerous for industry. They are trying to make people afraid that protecting our health and environment is bad for the economy. What a shame. Common-sense rules that protect neighborhoods and the air we breathe aren’t onerous, they are badly needed in rural Colorado and have been effectively employed in other parts of the state without adversely affecting energy development.
The new rules are designed to protect the health of all Coloradans. Energy companies on the Front Range have proven they can both thrive and comply with tighter regulations that have been in place since 2017. Operators out here can do the same. Folks in rural Colorado deserve the same protections as everyone else.
But is there really an air pollution worry in rural areas like ours? The answer is a resounding YES. Some very careful studies in a variety of places have found a strong connection between air pollution levels and death rates. Air pollution, especially fine particulates and sulfates, were associated with greater rates of death from lung cancer and heart disease. Other studies found that daily death rates went up when particulate air pollution levels went up.
Both Mesa County and Garfield County fail to get good scores for air quality despite their rural nature. Mesa County has recently had days when particulate levels are unhealthy for sensitive people. And both counties have days when ozone levels are unhealthy for children and older people according to the 2020 State of the Air report from the American Lung Association. Gas industry emissions also include air toxics such as benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene and xylene that have been linked to cancer and other serious health effects.
Air quality doesn’t stay healthy by itself — it takes the kind of measures America has implemented starting with the Nixon administration. Reasonable rules like those adopted by the state in December will help keep air pollution in western Colorado from worsening. Arguing that we should not require simple inspections and repairs until our air quality gets really bad is like saying a person should not exercise and eat well until they develop cancer or have a heart attack.
People visit and live here to enjoy places like Colorado National Monument, Hanging Lake, peach festivals, and other treasures. Our regional economy supports farming, ranching, manufacturing and recreation. They all rely on and expect clean air. We should support and thank the Air Quality Control Commission for protecting the health of all of us with the reasonable, common-sense rules they have adopted.
Lee Cassin is a Mesa County resident and member of the Western Colorado Alliance. She spent much of her career fighting air pollution as the Environmental Health Director for the City of Aspen.