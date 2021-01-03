By SHAWN LASON and MICHAEL DeJAGER
The new year is a time for toasts. As brewers from the North Fork Valley, we can think of nothing better to raise our glasses to than wishing our new senator-elect, and former brewer, John Hickenlooper well in his new role serving Colorado.
This year the calendar change is particularly welcome even though we are still in the midst of very difficult times. We look forward to moving past these challenges. And with a new presidential administration and a new Senate convening in Washington, D.C., we also look forward to change there. We note that the new year is a time for resolutions, and for progress.
In that spirit, we wish for Hickenlooper to find a U.S. Senate ready to get back to work for the American people. That’s what we need here in Colorado. For awhile now there are a lot of things that have been shoved aside in what appears to many as a culture of dysfunction, and as partisan battles rage, little is being done. Colorado will benefit from another strong voice in D.C.
So in the New Year our wish is for a federal government that listens more, that helps the nation move forward to build back for the 21st century, to protect the environment that sustains us, and to put the public back at the center of public lands management. Those things all matter to us in western Colorado, and many of us feel that they have been ignored, or worse, over the past few years. So, in the spirit of the new year, we also are hopeful, and we resolve to stay engaged to help bring these things to pass.
Our public lands here are not just some of the most beautiful on Earth, but the driving force for a multibillion-dollar outdoor and hunting economy on the Western Slope. Those activities bring folks to our establishments to retell their adventures and have a Colorado craft beer. And this spill-over doesn’t just stop at the brewery, but carries over to the restaurants, the B&Bs, and local retail stores as well.
The public lands are a defining feature of our valley, a driver for a growing economy, and a tremendous natural amenity. Of course, as a brewer himself, John Hickenlooper gets that the essential ingredient of good beer is clean, ample water. The public lands here are our water supply. Without water there is no beer.
As we look ahead to 2021, and put 2020 in the rear view, we aren’t sad to see it go. But our hearts and thoughts are with all those who have experienced loss this year. So we look forward to meeting opportunities with renewed resolve, and we wish the best for, and of, our elected leaders, both new and old. May we find many reasons to celebrate in the coming year. And thank you Senator-elect Hickenlooper for serving at this critical time.
Michael DeJager and Shawn Lason are brewers in the North Fork Valley in Delta County. Shawn is co-owner and brewmaster at Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beers. Michael is co-owner and general manager of Paonia United Brewing Co. dedicated to making and serving high quality, small-batch craft beer.