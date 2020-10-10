By CHRIS THOMAS
This election, voters will face a long ballot with a number of important issues and candidates to consider. This year, I am particularly concerned about Proposition 118. Often referred to as the Paid Medical and Family Leave Initiative, Proposition 118 will have a profound negative impact on our hospital and our employees.
Proposition 118 is a $1.3 billion tax that gives unprecedented power to raise payroll taxes. This measure requires employers and employees alike to participate in, and ultimately finance, a very costly government-run family and medical leave program.
The proponents of this initiative assert that this is good for business and will help employers recruit and retain employees. Many employers share my concern for Proposition 118. The reality of this measure is that it will likely cripple many businesses. In the midst of a global public health pandemic and economic crisis, we simply cannot allow this measure to pass.
As the CEO for Community Hospital, one of the five largest employers in Mesa County, I know first-hand the value of our employees. They are the backbone of our operations and without them, our unparalleled growth and success as a local health-care organization would been impossible. We cannot meet the health-care needs of our community without attracting and retaining the best! Our employees have and always will be our top priority; without them, we have nothing.
We strive to be a leader in the health-care industry by setting the standard and providing the best care possible to our community and our employees. Our robust benefits and wellness program underscores our commitment to ensuring Community Hospital is a great place to work. Health-care workers are in tremendous demand under normal circumstances. During a health-care pandemic, that demand is even greater. If we do not do everything within our power to protect and support our employees, someone else will. We do not need the government mandate to do what is right.
Well before these unprecedented times began, we recognized that our employees are our greatest asset, and we pride ourselves in offering a well-rounded benefits and compensation program. Throughout COVID-19, Community Hospital has made it our priority to ensure that our workforce remains whole. We have allowed employees to go up to 80 hours negative in their vacation banks, and we have not laid off or furloughed staff throughout these challenging times. Very few other health care organizations across the nation can claim the same.
Proposition 118 eliminates the flexibility for businesses to offer competitive compensation packages and to meet employee needs on a case-by-case basis and exchanges it for a one-size-fits-all government mandate. Sadly, being forced to pay into the mandated program will ultimately force employers to offer reduced benefits packages to their employees, which directly contradicts what the proponents of this measure are stating.
A recent independent economic analysis of Proposition 118 found that by year two, the program would be bankrupt if only 6.2 percent of Coloradans use this benefit for only 9.5 weeks of the allowed 12-16 weeks. Government should not dictate incentives that the private and non-profit sectors already provide to their employees. We work tirelessly to make Community Hospital a great place to work and receive health care. Proposition 118 is wrong for Community Hospital and it is wrong for Colorado. That is why I am urging a no vote on Proposition 118.
Chris Thomas is president & CEO of Community Hospital.