By DOUGLAS GLADSTONE
Like many, I love the game of baseball. But the business of baseball, well, that is another matter entirely.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 million Americans are currently unemployed. Against this backdrop, billionaire owners and millionaire ballplayers are battling over how much monies it will take for the players to consider going back to work in whatever abbreviated season might still be salvaged in 2020.
Frankly, I find both the owners’ and players’ behavior tough to stomach. Especially because, for the past decade, I have attempted to help the 623 men who are without Major League Baseball (MLB) pensions get the monies I and a lot of others feel they deserve.
These men are in this position because, in order to avert a threatened 1980 walkout by the players, MLB made the following offer to the union representing the players, the Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA): going forward, all a post-1980 player would need for a benefit allowance was 43 game days of service. At the time, the threshold was four years to be vested in the pension plan.
The problem was, the union failed to insist on retroactivity for all those players who played prior to 1980 who had more than 43 game days of service but less than four years.
In April 2011, the league and union partially remedied this problem. Retired ballplayers like onetime pitcher Gary Neibauer of Aurora all began receiving $625 for every 43 game days they were on an active MLB roster, up to $10,000.
Considering that, in an $11.5 billion industry, even a post-1980 player who only has 43 game days of service credit currently receives a minimum pension of $3,589 at the age of 62, many folks including myself likened the gesture to throwing the guys a bone. Especially since vested ballplayers can earn up to $230,000 per year.
You read that right. Meaning Neibauer, as well as men like Don Wallace, of Manitou Springs, and Centennial’s Bob Gebhard, are being taken advantage of.
Regrettably, you don’t hear a peep from anyone at 12 East 49th Street in midtown Manhattan, where the union’s headquarters are located. And where former All-Star Tony Clark — the first former player ever to run the union — receives a salary with benefits of more than $2.1 million.
It is also anyone’s guess whether Daniel Murphy, the Colorado Rockies’ players’ representative who is also the National League Players Representative, is even aware of this. As a publicly devout Christian ballplayer, I am sure Murphy would be displeased, since the Bible touts as pretty important character traits qualities such as kindness, fair play and helping the less fortunate.
The league — which I concede does not have to address this matter unless the union broaches it in collective bargaining negotiations — recently announced that its revenue was up 325 percent from 1992, and that it has made $500 million since 2015. What’s more, the average value of the each of the 30 clubs is up 19 percent from 2016, to $1.54 billion. And the 30 club owners recently wrote a $10 million check to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The owners chose museum relics rather than flesh-and-blood retirees. And the Colorado Springs-based Major League Baseball Alumni Association, which should be banging the drum to help these retirees, remains strangely silent too.
To date, the MLBPA has been loath to divvy up anymore of the collective pie. Even though the players’ welfare and benefits fund is worth nearly $4 billion, Clark has never commented about these non-vested retirees, many of whom are filing for bankruptcy at advanced ages, having banks foreclose on their homes and are so sickly and poor that they cannot afford adequate health care coverage.
Why am I going to bat for these men? That is simple. As Ralph Waldo Emerson once observed, “You cannot do a kindness too soon, because you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Douglas J. Gladstone is the author of two books and multiple newspaper, magazine and webzine articles. His website is at www.gladstonewriter.com.