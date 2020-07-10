By JIM SPEHAR
Back during my second career with the Associated Press, I had a client up in Sheridan, Wyoming, who was also a pilot. On the wall in his office was a poster noting that the primary cause of most plane accidents was “inadvertent impact with terrain.”
I’ve thought of that diagnosis lately in the context of our national politics. It seems to me our president seems to be altering it to exactly the opposite … intentionally piloting his re-election chances nose-first into terra firma. Recent actions have to leave any sane observer wondering if Donald Trump is on a Kamikaze-like trajectory heading into November or if he’s truly so delusional that he thinks the pronouncements and actions that fire up his diminishing base will reverse his fortunes and propel him to a safe electoral landing.
There’s an entire laundry list of examples. Here a just a few of recent vintage.
Let’s start with the empty threat to withhold federal funds from local schools that don’t completely re-open for the next term. That dictatorial mandate comes absent any real presidential power to hold up funds allocated by Congress. There’s also the threat to expel foreign students at American universities if they don’t take the majority of their classes in person rather than online. Friday he doubled down on his anti-education messaging, tweeting that he’d ask the Treasury Department to reexamine the tax status of schools, saying “Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education.”
What’s most interesting is acceptance of these presidential overreaches by the same folks professing to be upset with supposedly “dictatorial” actions by governors such as Mario Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and our own Jared Polis.
Those actions just mentioned came just in the last few days. Earlier there’ve been presidential re-tweets of a “White Power” shout from a supporter, complaints regarding moves most Americans support (and Colorado has enacted) to reform police policies and supportive comments about retaining Confederate and other monuments. All of which put him on the opposite side of the majority of the electorate as gauged by current polling.
Most telling may be that the Trump administration seems completely oblivious to national sentiments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Recall Jared Kushner’s late April Mission Accomplished-style prediction that the country would be “rocking again” by July. To refresh your memory, here are the exact words of the First Son-In-Law: “I think that by June that a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.”
Well, here we are in the middle of that target month and also in the midst of virus resurgence. In Kushner-speak, rather than “rocking” we’re instead “reeling” in a real-world reality that sees total cases and deaths again on the rise.
We’ve seen our maskless and dismissive president heading to COVID-19 hot spots like Oklahoma, Arizona and, on Friday, back again in Florida, states where pro-Trump governors have seen their adoption of his “back to normal” policies backfire in increasingly deadly fashion. In the middle of the biggest public health crisis we’ve faced in decades, the administration comes before the U.S. Supreme Court to again seek total dismantling of the Affordable Care Act with no plan on how to replace it.
Meanwhile, the president’s approval ratings remain in the dumper. Some polls put his deficit in the race with Joe Biden in double digits. Less than half of us approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. In one mid-June survey, Americans by a 4-1 margin said the economy was reopening too quickly rather than too slowly. In late June, two-thirds of us thought the country was headed in the wrong direction.
Still, President Trump is proceeding full throttle in the opposite direction of those sentiments, doing little other than reinforcing a base that comprises only a third of the electorate. Most importantly, he’s falling behind in the swing states that gave him narrow victories in 2016 and persistently alienating unaffiliated and suburban voters whose ballots are vitally necessary if he’s to gain a second term.
Full throttle, nose first, directly into a not-so-inadvertent impact with terrain.
Jim Spehar’s thinking of marketing “My life matters, yours doesn’t” bumper stickers and t-shirts to the maskless “covidiots” he encounters when out and about. Orders welcome at speharjim@gmail.com.