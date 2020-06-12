By GENE GOFFIN
Normal? Near normal? New normal? Abnormal? How about opportunity?
Most people don’t like big changes. Enough to keep life interesting, but nothing propelling us far into the unknown. A strange and deadly disease attacking a population without immunity, a collapsing economy, political turmoil unlike anything since the mid-1800s and our four century national curse, racism. Are those enough challenges? When do we hit bottom and get serious about fundamental changes?
After an interlude without any new Mesa County COVID-19 cases, 10 more have been discovered from June 2 to 11. Jeff Kuhr, Health Department Director, says none were from protests. Most of the rest were from a family gathering or through other family contacts.
With our heaping plates, fundamentals must change. “Normal” is gone. It is time for another renewal of what George Washington termed the “Great Experiment.” So what can we expect from COVID-19 now? Science says there will be waves as states reopen too fast and without comprehensive testing. It is already happening in more than 20 states. Colorado, two weeks after Memorial Day, as predicted, has increasing infections. Summer heat in the tropics has not stopped the virus. Next winter could be worse. Will there be second, third, fourth waves? Frequent, repeated shutdowns lose more businesses. Researchers predict up to 200,000 deaths by September and 124,000 to 146,000 by July 4. At some point a sense of national grieving and fear may be overwhelming.
In the meantime, scores of possible treatments are being tested worldwide. Some may help this year, but supplies will be limited. The only one showing promise, Remdesivir, is already getting scarce. A vaccine usually takes years, but new, untested methods may produce an effective and safe one sooner. Unclear is whether there will be manufacturing capacity plus millions of glass vials and syringes to administer vaccine. Desperate politicians may push release of unsafe or ineffective vaccines. A vaccine by winter would be extraordinary and welcome.
The economy needs more help, but the Senate vacations. Government inaction will greatly slow economic recovery. It was bad here for years after the Great Recession. There was opposition to helping people then, too, and nearly everyone suffered. States drastically cut services and employees, slowing recovery for years. So if the economy stumbles again and COVID-19 is still around, that’s two strikes. With multiple crises, things can tip different, unpredictable ways. The upcoming national election will be about systemic change.
Seniors vote at high percentages and will help to determine more than only our individual futures. We tend to be ignored unless we are dying in great numbers or our votes are needed. Embattled County Clerk Tina Peters blamed “retired people” for her mistakes. Tina, we are not all demented.
For now, mask use here at any one place or time varies. Kuhr told me it was around 25% on Monday, on Tuesday my wife said it was near 75% and on Thursday Kuhr said it might be 50% or more. Uncertainty promotes staying home. Vulnerable people avoid going out, eating in restaurants, shopping — ignoring science spreads COVID-19, limits spending, and means more shutdowns. As Kuhr says, “The bottom line is, COVID-19 is still here, and we can’t afford to let our guard down.”
Dr. Jordan Schlain wrote last month in Medium, an online publication, about future options after 15 days treating patients in New York:
“It’s worth challenging ourselves to imagine a different existence — a better one. What did you not like about our pre-COVID society and what did you like? If I offered you a magic wand and gave you the ability to dream up a new world, what would it look like? Would you prefer unfettered modernity with its emphasis on accumulation and efficiency or would you prefer a slower, more meaningful life with an emphasis on contribution and quality?... Less cars on the road or more? Less plastic in the ocean or more? … Few quality conversations with your children or more? More social media or more human interaction… This pandemic is forcing us to revisit the forgotten art of patience and prudence. It’s time to remember how to go slow, be methodical and parse objective truth from… fictions that make us feel better without actually making us better.”
Treating scores of patients makes you think. The future will look different, perhaps abnormal, but let’s help shape it and think about opportunities.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.