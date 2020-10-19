By THOMAS AIELLO
Coloradans have faced substantial tax hikes on the ballot in back-to-back elections in 2018 and 2019, and successfully defeated them both. This November, Colorado voters have a rare opportunity: a ballot measure that will actually deliver tax relief to every Coloradan. This unique opportunity for voters to actually cut taxes is an important one, so let’s hope we don’t squander this chance.
The ballot measure in question is Proposition 116 and it would permanently cut both Colorado’s individual and corporate income tax rate from 4.63 % to 4.55 %. While relatively small, any reduction in tax rates is welcomed and would be a significant victory for individuals and businesses.
Proposition 116 is projected to put $80 million back into the pockets of taxpayers this fiscal year, and $158.4 million in fiscal year 2020-21, according to an April fiscal impact statement.
With the coronavirus damaging all parts of the economy, the best thing voters can do right now is support tax cuts that benefit families, individuals, and businesses of all sizes and help them weather the current storm.
It’s important to remember that businesses are subject to individual income tax rates, too. Many businesses, including sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations, are structured as pass-through businesses and thus pay taxes through the individual income tax code. Since nearly 98% of all businesses in Colorado are small businesses, lowering the tax rate would be a benefit for job creators. Small businesses are the lifeblood of any economy and employ close to one million people. A tax cut will help them stay in business, raise wages, and hire more workers — something our economy desperately needs in the time of COVID-19.
Colorado’s tax structure is among the best in the 50 states: It features one of the strongest Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in the country, a relatively low and flat tax rate, and every tax increase must be approved by voters. Despite these beneficial components, the 4.63% individual and corporate tax rates have not changed since they were last lowered in 2000, when the last major overhaul of the tax code occurred.
And a lot has changed in Colorado since 2000 when the state last enacted tax cuts. Since 1997 (the earliest data available), state GDP has nearly tripled to $390 billion and the population has grown by 50%. As a result of this major population influx, jobs, and businesses, income tax revenue rose from $4 billion in 2000 to $8.2 billion in 2019, all without raising income taxes.
A business-friendly and pro-taxpayer tax code improves a state’s ability to keep and attract more jobs, investment, and residents to that state.
What Colorado has accomplished because of tax reform from many years ago should give hope to those who live in states with uncompetitive and growth-depressing tax codes. So the next time anyone says the only way to generate tax revenue is through higher taxes, point to Colorado as a model for how low taxes can actually increase tax revenue.
An earlier iteration of this tax cut was supported in the legislative session in 2019 by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg and Rep. Rod Pelton, and Gov. Polis has repeatedly expressed his desire to see tax cuts through. Gov. Polis also recently applauded the ballot measure, saying “I think Coloradans certainly need tax relief.”
This praise comes on the heels of his 2019 State of the State speech, in which he wanted to “make our tax code more fair, so that we can reduce rates for Colorado families and small businesses.” While the governor and Legislature were unsuccessful in implementing tax cuts, all Coloradans should be thankful for the dedication of Sen. Sonnenberg to creative ways to make tax relief a reality and a priority.
With many neighboring states enacting pro-growth changes to their respective tax code to make them more attractive for business investment, Colorado is falling behind by standing still.
States like Arizona, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma have all cut taxes over the last several years, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for everyday families and businesses. So on Election Day, voters should once again support the formula that works time and again: lower taxes and more jobs.
Thomas Aiello is a policy and government affairs manager with the National Taxpayers Union, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for pro-taxpayer policy at all levels of government.