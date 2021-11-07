By JIM SPEHAR
I’m still waiting. You know, for complaints about reliability of the Dominion voting system in last Tuesday’s election.
That system apparently works just fine when your preferred candidates win. Not so well when the other team winds up on top, as in the last Grand Junction City Council election.
There was something for just about everyone but the unsuccessful candidates in the voting last week. After a disappointing, but understandable defeat just two years ago, a more focused bond issue to build a new Grand Junction High School passed by a 2-1 margin. And in a very hard-fought and expensive school board election, three conservative candidates prevailed and will soon constitute a majority of the District 51 Board of Education.
Now comes the hard part.
While incumbent school district board members will take the initial steps, reviewing potential contractors for the $140 million building project, successful completion of a new GJHS will occur under the watch of the newly constituted board. Completing that task efficiently without compromising long-term effectiveness of a modern learning environment might be their most important task. (That’s a $25 sentence which, in 10-cent language, means exercise fiscal responsibility while resisting the temptation to cut corners on short-term construction costs in order to satisfy armchair quarterbacks who think we can get 100 percent of value at a 50 percent discount.)
Whether the final outcomes reflect your own choices, we should all celebrate the high level of voter turnout in an off-year election. It’s no surprise that parents who spent a year watching and helping their kids learn at home became more interested in educational matters.
“Parents learned more about their kid’s learning style in the last 18 months than they ever have in American history,” Tyler Sandberg, head of the conservative educational advocacy group Ready Colorado, told Colorado Public Radio, “because they were teaching their kids and they’re watching them struggle or succeed.”
Amy Baca Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, agreed, telling CPR that teachers are looking forward, as they often must, to working with new school boards.
“Our hope is that when you get elected to a school board, it is not just about one or two issues. It is about a multitude of issues that impact educators, students, and the community at large,” she said. “And so, we’re hopeful that they will focus on that broad swath of issues and not just on these very hyper divisive political issues that many of them ran on.”
We’ve seen that happen locally in the not-so-distant past when Jeff Leany and Ann Tisue, avowed conservatives, joined the school board. Particularly in the latter part of his service, Leany’s votes, while remaining true to his philosophical roots, reflected a willingness to grow into the responsibilities of the job. Tisue not so much.
“Governing is different than sitting in the cheap seats,” one longtime observer and participant in local education matters observed. “Members of the BOE get to control a $190 million budget, oversee the education and care of kids, fairly employ a staff and look after building assets. Jeff Leany was concerned about kids and that concern often overcame his initial political motives.”
Other realities almost certainly will bring occasional disappointment to some celebrating the victories by conservative candidates.
Anyone who’s served on an elected body will tell you most decisions are unanimous. Whether finalizing a budget, awarding a contract or deciding a personnel issue, the right answer is more often than not pretty obvious. Perhaps 10 percent of issues stray into the philosophical arena where differences are most often on display.
Those with experience will also tell you the time will come, sooner or later, when your decision will put you at odds with some of your supporters. I suspect there’ll be times when what’s best for kids will conflict with the desires of the most ardent supporters of Will Jones, Andrea Haitz and Angela Lema. In the best of circumstances, hard as it is, the right thing to do outweighs expediency and personal relationships.
In broader terms, just as the last City Council election didn’t signal a sea change in local politics, school board balloting here and elsewhere in Colorado didn’t indicate the state is in any danger of flipping from blue back to red. Last week’s balloting was a mixed bag for both conservatives and progressives statewide. Like it or not, demographic trends, voter registration statistics and other indicators demonstrate that horse has left the barn.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.