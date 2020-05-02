By JIM SPEHAR
“Great job, Colorado,” said the headline in Gov. Jared Polis’ guest commentary last week in the Denver Post, “now comes the hard part.”
We’re edging into another new “normal.” But life under the new “Safer at Home” state criteria and even the newly approved but mostly similar relaxed Mesa County restrictions will only change slightly.
We’ll be able to shop in some re-opened retail stores and might be able to dine in at restaurants able to make financial sense out of operating at 30% capacity. (Hint: most banks wouldn’t loan on a business plan based on filling less than one-third of the tables). You might be able to sweat off a few of those extra “Stay at Home” pounds at your favorite gym. Even get that haircut you’ve been wishing for while contemplating self-mutilation with scissors or home hair coloring kits.
While a few things will change, more will remain the same. Even the baby steps that tease us to hope for a return to “the good old days” come with some hard decisions.
It’s good that some of the nearly 400,000 Coloradans out of work, more than 12% or our workforce by one report, may be going back to their jobs. That’s a blessing, obviously, but one that comes with a curse for parents whose kids will remain at home with schools closed. Child care will present a real and sometimes costly problem, especially for those going back to low-paying jobs and likely reduced hours. Paychecks not only might not cover childcare costs, they may be less than unemployment checks. Especially if you toss in the extra $600/week available from a federal crisis program over and above normal benefits.
The good news, according to Polis, is that new coronavirus cases which were growing at a “staggering” 66% rate here in Colorado have moderated. The bad news, as we were reminded in news stories last week on the anniversary of the evacuation of Saigon, is that COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 1 have eclipsed the total number of U.S. deaths in Vietnam during two decades of war.
While “Safer at Home” baby steps may cheer us up, several “other shoes” have yet to fall. Canceling JUCO, Country Jam, GJ Off Road and the Palisade Bluegrass Festival constitutes a tsunami, not a ripple, in our local economy. Grand Junction’s plan to trim $7 million from its budget in anticipation of an “upwards of $16 million” revenue hit is just the first of local government spending reductions. That the rest of that shortfall could be covered by city reserves is a testament to maintaining “rainy day funds” often the target of government critics.
As we proceed into new territory, there’s plenty of evidence of work to be done on the “hard part.”
Starting at the top, we have a president and vice president openly flouting health-related recommendations to mask up and avoid travel. Mike Pence offered a particularly egregious example of that last week by consciously ignoring requirements at the Mayo Clinic, of all places, that everyone entering wear a mask. His boss, within hours of Arizona’s Republican governor extending his state’s stay-at-home order, announced he’d be traveling to that state while voicing a pent-up desire to get back in front of large crowds.
It’s enough to make at least the two-thirds of us dissatisfied with the administration’s performance in this crisis order up a Clorox and Lysol cocktail while awaiting insertion of some warming light into one orifice or another. (Just being sarcastic, don’t you know?)
Looming on the horizon is our national election, in the spotlight after more than 50 poll workers came down with COVID-19 after Wisconsin’s recent in-person balloting. Anyone else find it curious that an administration willing to disburse trillions of dollars in stimulus checks online, that allows electronic filing of tax returns and directly deposits refunds via the internet, doesn’t trust online voting? We’ve had good experiences with that here in Colorado, with made-up concerns of one of our former secretaries of state roundly debunked.
A few days ago, fellow Associated Press retiree Norm Abelson switched from more familiar prose to poetry and offered the following. Something to think about:
“Here’s a question we all ought to ponder, to ask,
when the pandemic is over, is finally past:
Will we in the long run be wiser women and men
or learn nothing, and go through the horror all over again?”
Jim Spehar echoes Norm Abelson’s concerns. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.