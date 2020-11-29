By MATT SOPER and JANICE RICH
Not all businesses have fared the same as a result of Colorado public health and gubernatorial executive orders used to slow the spread of the COVID-19. For example, fast food restaurants have been thriving and yet mom-and-pop cafés and eateries are struggling to make ends meet. The consequences of these orders have resulted in an unfair system fraught with disparities.
Among the hardest hit are Coloradans who make their living on tips and gratuity. Such as waiters, bartenders, hair dressers, massage therapists, taxi drivers, and tour guides. Restrictions have reduced the occupancy of businesses, which means these service industry workers can only serve a fraction of the patrons they would have in a pre-COVID world. Prior to March 2020, the restaurant industry was among the fasting growing in America, and now it is among the most economically vulnerable.
Colorado, like many states, allows employers of tipped wage earners to pay less than minimum wage if the employee earns what would be the equivalent of minimum wage in tips. This means an employer could pay a tipped earner as low as $8.98 per hour before tips. According to a quick survey of local restaurants, tips may increase the base hourly rate by $10 to $30.
As restaurants are forced to change their business models, patrons who do takeout and delivery typically do not tip the customary 15-25%. This further impacts the ability of the employee to pay for such basic needs as rent, childcare, or Internet for their daughter or son to “attend” school.
During the special session of the Colorado Legislature, we are proposing to exempt tips and gratuity from being subject to state income tax liability for the 2021 tax year. It is perhaps one of the easiest bills of the special session to read and understand.
Many have asked us, why propose this bill during the special session, rather than waiting for the regular session, which begins in January 2021. The answer is simple: under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, a change in the definition of taxable income cannot apply in the same tax year as the deduction. This means, our bill of not subjecting tips to state income tax liability would apply to the tax year 2021, if it is passed and signed by the Governor during this special session. If we wait until the legislative session beginning in January 2021, the tax relief would not begin until the tax year 2022, which may be too late for many vulnerable Coloradans struggling to make ends meet.
Our bill would allow the average tip earner to see an additional $1,000 to $2,000 in tax relief for the calendar year 2021 (this presumes pre-COVID tipping habits). This is roughly $83 to $167 per month for one year in savings from not having to pay state income tax on tips.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced the new COVID restrictions schematic as a means to stave off a full-scale lockdown, in which citizen would have to stay home. Red is now the new, pre-lockdown level that bans such activities as indoor gatherings, indoor dining at restaurants, and prohibits alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 8 p.m.
The Colorado Sun reported that 15 counties are now at new “red” level. As a result, the Colorado Restaurant Association sent a letter to the governor asking him to avoid shutting down restaurants or having further restrictions placed upon them. Restaurant and food service employees make up 10% of the state workforce. The association disclosed that sales are down in 91% of restaurants, and 75% of food service businesses said if the current trends continue, they will be forced to permanently close in six months’ time.
Now is the time to pass critical tax relief to help the most vulnerable in our state to survive.
Matt Soper represents Colorado’s House District 54 in the Colorado House of Representatives. Janice Rich represents Colorado’s House District 55 in the Colorado House of Representatives.