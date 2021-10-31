By JIM SPEHAR
It only took 75 years, two months and a few odd days, but I think I’ve finally seen it all.
Janet Rowland, yes our Janet Rowland now on her second go-round as a Mesa County commissioner, is apparently not “conservative” enough for the local conspiracy-peddling far-right true believers who seem to have co-opted the Mesa County Republican Party. On the off chance there’s more to see, I’ll check the back yard for grazing unicorns and take a quick glance overhead for any flying pigs.
Janet has become the puzzling recall target of Tina Peters backers upset because the county commissioners are giving her unsubstantiated charges exactly the treatment they deserve. Also because two experts, former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer and former Clerk and Recorder Sheila Reiner, have been appointed to oversee this election.
The folks on the far edge of the “Stand for the Constitution” and “Stand with Tina” crowd also chose to target only Rowland and not commissioners Scott McInnis and Cody Davis. Giving Davis a pass is understandable, given his obvious attempts to have it both ways while tiptoeing down the tightrope between conspiracy mongers and more rational folks, including a local judge and justices of the Colorado Supreme Court who’ve rejected Peters’ legal challenges.
Exempting Scott remains a puzzle. If anything, he’s been more vocal than Janet in their belated rejection of Peters’ actions and allegations. Perhaps it’s because he brought his own constituency with him from his service as a 3rd District Congressman while Janet unabashedly courted far right voters to win her first two terms as commissioner and reprised that strategy for her encore. Credit all three commissioners, though, with finally developing the spine to say “enough already.”
Imagine the quandary for Mesa County GOP chairman Kevin McCarney. An unabashed Tina backer, he stood on stage behind her and spoke in support when she finally returned to Grand Junction after a month in hiding. McCarney explained he’s duty-bound to promote and defend GOP officeholders. But now he’s caught between two of them, Peters and Rowland. Who will he choose?
Don’t hurry to wave goodbye to Janet Rowland. Recall promoters are struggling to get 1,000 signatures indicating interest in a recall. That’s less than 5% of the number needed to force an election. And some of those same folks have also tilted, three times now, at the “Recall Polis” windmill, never coming close to gathering the necessary signatures.
Now, as Stephen Colbert would say, “Meanwhile…”
Many of you apparently have yet to notice there’s an election going on. By Friday morning, only 23% of Mesa County’s eligible voters had returned ballots. For comparison, 44% of us voted in 2019’s off-year election. That leaves candidates and professional campaign critters a little nervous.
It might mean conservatives are taking their dear leader’s advice and sitting this one out. Locally that’d be cause for some sleepless nights for backers of the “Vote Conservative” school board slate backed by the Mesa County GOP and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as any so far mostly silent opponents of the bond issue to finance a new Grand Junction High School.
Or it might mean diminished interest all around, caused by a political climate that makes some feel their input won’t make any difference or who adopt the attitude of a pox on all candidates and causes. That wouldn’t be good news for backers of the bond issue and supporters of candidates endorsed by teachers, Mesa County Democrats and those who think good education isn’t dependent on a certain political philosophy.
Low turnout elections inevitably revolve around motivating supporters. They reward candidates and volunteers who’ve spent the most time knocking on doors and campaigns savvy about direct voter engagement, whether via personal contact, targeting mailings or efficient use of social media.
So-called “grasstops” endorsements become less effective in growing communities where assumed influencers may not be well-known to new voters. Mass media advertising is less useful now that we have hundreds of channels to view, newspaper readership is declining, music streaming lessens the impact of radio and we all have information choices targeted at our personal philosophies.
Despite unfounded fears of ill-informed hard core skeptics, we’ll know early Tuesday evening how this all plays out. If you haven’t voted already, git ‘er done.
Jim Spehar hopes you don’t “Vote Conservative” in the school board election and do say “yes” to a new Grand Junction High School. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.