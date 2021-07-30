By JESSICA GOAD, BRIAN SYBERT and WILL ROUSH
All of us in Colorado know how lucky we are to have abundant public lands where we can hike, camp, fish, hunt, mountain bike and so much more. The Grand Junction region is particularly fortunate with recreation opportunities on lands that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management. But even as these lands are becoming wildly popular with the public, they are also facing unprecedented stresses from drought, wildfire, invasive species, and climate change. That’s why it’s so important for the agency to be led by someone who understands the competing interests on our lands, has broad experience dealing with the challenges, and has a strong record of building partnerships that last. Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the agency, has just the right experience, temperament, and vision to be that leader.
Tracy has spent the last 30 years bringing together diverse groups of people to solve the difficult issues that face our lands and waters. She began her professional career leading a coalition of Montana Republicans and Democrats in successfully advocating for the removal of a dam and cleanup of a river, which ultimately created thousands of jobs and new opportunities for recreation.
She went on to work for Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer and a fierce advocate for public lands, where she brought together loggers, recreationists, and wilderness advocates to develop a plan similar to the CORE Act, to protect wilderness, timber jobs, and areas for mountain biking and snowmobiling.
She continued that same coalition-building as the Montana director of environmental quality and then the chief of staff in Gov. Steve Bullock’s office, where she helped shepherd bipartisan legislation through the Legislature, helped launch the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation, and helped broker a deal to drive down nutrient pollution in Montana’s prized rivers.
For the past four years, Tracy has been a top policy adviser at the National Wildlife Federation where she led the group’s efforts to insist that the government honor the deal to protect sage grouse. She also directed the group’s campaign to show bipartisan support for permanently authorizing and fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Her collaborative style is why she has won support from ranchers, loggers, miners, hunters, anglers and conservationists. As a Westerner and avid outdoorswoman, she deeply understands the complex issues facing our public lands today.
It is because of this strong record of bipartisan collaboration that we were so disappointed by the recent Daily Sentinel editorial that compared Tracy with William Perry Pendley. The two couldn’t be more different. Pendley, who was President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the agency, spent his entire career arguing that our nation shouldn’t even have public lands. Tracy has spent her entire career defending public lands and working to ensure that they thrive for the benefit of all Americans.
Instead of continuing the partisan smear campaign, we suggest that the newspaper look at the facts of Tracy’s 30-year career as a dedicated public servant. That’s what Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet have done and is why they have shown strong support for her nomination.
Sen. Bennet said she is right for the job because “she understands the importance of listening to local input, has years of experience bridging partisan divides, and recognizes the value of public lands.”
Sen. Hickenlooper said she “values public lands as much as Coloradans do and has experience working with Western communities on responsible stewardship.”
The senators are exactly right. Now more than ever, the agency that manages 245 million acres of public lands desperately needs Tracy Stone-Manning at the helm to do the difficult, collaborative, and ultimately rewarding work of stewarding our lands so they will flourish for generations to come.
Jessica Goad is deputy director for Conservation Colorado. Brian Sybert is executive director of the Conservation Lands Foundation. Will Roush is executive director of Wilderness Workshop.