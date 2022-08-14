By JIM SPEHAR
Something about sauce and the goose and the gander comes to mind.
“What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander” is how the old saying goes.
The big news this week is an unavoidable topic for this Sunday’s missive. That’d be the Federal Bureau of Investigation raid on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate after a federal judge issued a search warrant, ruling there was sufficient evidence of probable cause that a crime had been committed.
Of course, all hell quickly broke loose in the Twitterverse after the initial announcement of the raid from the former president himself. Showing, among other things, the obvious disconnect of claiming you’re for the rule of law while demonstrating that you’re not.
Irony upon irony stacked up in this single story.
Consider that FBI Director Chris Wray, a Republican and member of the conservative Federalist Society, was appointed to the usual 10-year director’s term by Trump in 2017 and confirmed by a bipartisan 92-5 vote in the Senate. A former U.S. attorney, he was appointed Assistant Attorney General in charge of the FBI’s Criminal Division by George W. Bush in 2003.
It’s also ironic that Trump himself signed back in 2018 legislation making mishandling of classified documents a felony, the very law under which he might now be charged. That law increased penalties, providing for up to a five-year prison sentence if convicted. The National Archives and Records Administration has already said there were classified documents in boxes of records obtained from Mar-A-Lago earlier in the year.
But the ultimate irony comes in comparing events six years apart. Anyone recall “Hillarygate” and those “Lock Her Up” chants so pervasive during the 2016 presidential campaign?
Making violations of the Foreign Intelligence and Surveillance Act a felony rather than a misdemeanor was a direct result of GOP dissatisfaction over Hillary Clinton not being “locked up” despite multiple investigations into her use of an unauthorized private Internet server and allegations she mishandled classified information. Clinton was never charged though her actions were also the subject of an FBI investigation under previous director James Comey.
“Guilty as hell,” Trump claimed. “A fundamental lack of judgment and wanton disregard” for national security matters, current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said at the time. National Archives Director David Ferriero has also said some Trump staffers also “conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts” in violation of the Presidential Records Act.
Notable is the lack of outrage among Trump partisans in 2022 about events which were so outrageous when politically convenient back in 2016. Instead we get “Gestapo crap” by the “Department of Injustice” from Rep. Lauren Boebert and, irony of ironies, a “DEFUND the FBI” tweet from Marjorie Taylor Green.
All in all, it’s some pretty tasty sauce if you’re intrigued with the thought that turnabout might be fair play.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Speaking of irony, I imagine local election deniers and the folks atop that crumbling pyramid have their briefs in a bunch this weekend after word that Mesa County Elections Manager Stephanie Wenholz and the county’s designated election official, Brandi Bantz are sharing an award for their work.
As The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported Friday, Bantz and Wenholz will share the Colorado County Clerks Association’s annual Excellence in Election Service Award. Ironically, Bantz will share the award after first nominating Wenholz. Former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner nominated Bantz and the association decided the two should share the award.
The association’s executive director, Matt Crane, put it this way.
“While it’s normally our custom to have one award winner each year, the strength, courage and professionalism of both Brandi and Stephanie, in face of international scrutiny and in the shadow of a disgraced election official who violated her oath of office and the public trust deserves to be honored.
“…We are aware of no instance in which an election official has been required to run an election when the clerk and her deputy took intentional actions to undercut the election process and where three senior members of the team have been barred from participating in the election,” Williams and Reiner said in their nomination.
That sound you may be hearing is heads exploding in the Tina Peters/Sherronna Bishop/Stand for the Constitution crowd as they reach, once again, for their checkbooks.
“Irony is wasted on the stupid.” — Oscar Wilde
Comments welcome at speharjim@gmail.com