By GENE GOFFIN
New stuff may be hard for you, but you are putting people, including Boomers, in danger if you don’t socially distance. One estimate is 25% of cases have no symptoms. It seems to me asymptomatic cases often are Millennials and younger people with their robust immune systems. Seniors are not so blessed.
On our weekly shopping excursion, it appeared a greater proportion of younger shoppers were ignoring the rules. The country I grew up in had a sense of community. That has eroded.
There is good news. Last Tuesday there were fewer people out. Traffic was sparse — cheap gas, no where to go. Mesa County’s known case rate has stayed fairly low, but because of test scarcity, difficulty in getting approval, too many false negatives and delays in getting results, there may be many times more cases. Mesa County has been slower than most Colorado counties in cutting back on driving.
Few people wore masks, but evidence mounts masks are a good idea. With many asymptomatic cases, wearing masks reduces infection spread. A study during the 2003 SARS outbreak showed combining hand washing, social distancing and masks reduced infection chances between 68 and 91%. Initially, warnings not to wear masks were to prevent people from buying them up, leaving health care workers without them. But if fewer people get sick or spread virus because they wear a mask, fewer health care workers will be exposed. I have used dust masks for years while working on our house. We wear them over and over, using them as long as possible.
Suddenly everyone is hearing about Zoom, a videoconference application that allows three or more people to talk and see each other. The phone, emails, and texts are fine, but seeing people makes a difference. Some of my senior friends are overwhelmed, but we are learning to Zoom. Unfortunately privacy concerns have been raised about Zoom.
Mesa County is relatively lucky now, but if people don’t follow rules, we too will be overwhelmed. I heard the vice president admit America is following the Italian example. Does he know Italy’s mortality rate is 12%? That would mean overwhelmed hospitals and many thousands dying without ventilators. Will these be seniors? Recently a federal agency said taking seniors off ventilators in favor of younger people would be a civil rights violation.
We had three months warning from China’s experience that a deadly pandemic could happen yet there are nowhere enough tests, masks, protective gear, ventilators, or critical-care facilities. We were promised solutions by now. This was once a hopeful country where people worked together, but a code of extreme individualism has taken over. When we are all on our own, all are vulnerable.
Can you name a local elected official leading on COVID-19? The Mesa County commissioners have expressed slight interest in health issues. They voted to obtain federal business grants along with the usual petty insults about the Front Range by a very ambitious commissioner. Only the Mesa County Public Health has responded, but sometimes its website is behind on data. Grand Junction administrators prepared an interesting plan, but partisanship intervened, thereby delaying doing something to help people. The majority appear to oppose grants to nonprofits.
I emailed the health department with questions, but they have not responded. I understand they’re busy, but these questions need answers: How many critical care beds and ventilators are there? Are you prepared to split ventilators so two people can use them? Have outpatient surgical centers been enlisted in creating critical care beds? Are these centers adapting their ventilators? Can CPAP machines be used? What are the protocols for removing people from ventilators? How will the providers deal with civil rights issues of ageism if seniors are denied ventilators? Are you collecting plasma from recovered patients so you can use their antibodies for sick people? Have you tried the malaria drugs that may help patients? Are there preparations for converting places like the convention center to hospitals? If the local system is overwhelmed, should seniors just stay home and hope for the best?
We have friends stranded in Guatemala. There are few cases there. Maybe they are better off. My fantasy is to drive there, drink exotic drinks, dance, and write bad poetry amongst the palm trees and flowers. More likely I’ll wash my hands and avoid Millennials.
Who is that masked man? Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me with your COVID-19 stories at geezerdesk@gmail.com.