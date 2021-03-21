By JIM SPEHAR
I actually thought briefly about cribbing lyrics to Willie Nelson’s signature song as an opening quote for this column. But some things are just too cheesy and obvious, even to a writer who often relies on what “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver terms the “karaoke of ideas” to center his thoughts.
But Lord did it feel good to point Bonnie’s SUV south a couple of weeks ago, beginning 10 days and about 2,500 miles of wandering through New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. Pfizer doses in our arms, masks handy, playlist on “shuffle” and the loud knob at arm’s length, debit and AAA cards at the ready, we enjoyed our first visit in a year with our son before also spending time with former college roommates.
Nothing like a road trip to push back walls that’d been closing in since the advent of COVID-19 and all those restrictions now finally demonstrating that deprivation and sacrifice can sometimes lead to better things.
A good chunk of my personal and professional lives has been spent between Point A and Point B on too many maps to count. Whether a monthslong motor home excursion from the California coast to Nova Scotia with our young kids or a daylong back-and-forth to Denver for a meeting, more miles than Lauren Boebert can ever hope to claim offered one thing more important than changing scenery, loud music and speed — some time for reflection.
That we were even able to hit the road is a tribute to one of the few things the administration of our former president got right: Operation Warp Speed. Vaccine development that usually takes years was compressed into months. His successor picked up the ball where it’d been fumbled and, aided by impressive state and local coordination, brought organization and speed to the next necessary step … getting needles into arms. Whining from naysayers aside, cases and hospitalizations are declining as availability of vaccines continues to increase.
We’re not out of the woods yet. While we reap the rewards of moving toward more friendly colors on the Five Star charts, there’s still a ways to go. Especially as we deal with variants of the original virus. Those of us anxious to push the envelope even a little bit still need to heed the advice of the Jeff Kuhrs and Anthony Faucis and discount the rantings of Rand Paul and others who’d twist selective “facts” for political purposes.
It’s also good to know that an overwhelming majority of us, Democrats/Republicans and unaffiliated, agree about the new relief package despite partisan attempts at obstructionism in Congress. I suppose there’s some recognition of being on the wrong side of public opinion in polls and at the ballot box. It’s evidenced by the admission of some Republicans that, absent 250 proposals for restrictions on voting being advanced in 40-plus states, their future doesn’t look particularly bright.
Closer to home, with ballots arriving last week it’ll be interesting to see the makeup of the next Grand Junction City Council and the results of the referendums on marijuana sales and regulation within city limits.
With only two of eight candidates supporting a city purchase of the Glacier Ice Arena, it certainly appears recreational skaters and competitive teams need to look elsewhere for their savior. With a 50% no-strings-attached down payment being offered as an incentive, it would certainly seem like an opportune private sector investment, assuming the numbers pencil out for what would amount to a half-price purchase, or for CMU to acquire a permanent home for its hockey team.
Conversely, there appears to be support for both renovating the Orchard Mesa pool and revisiting the idea of a community center, though opinions are split on location. Perhaps a more open-minded council can convince city administration that a ballot question regarding funding, one without speed bumps included to guarantee opposition, might be worthwhile. Also telling is universal candidate opposition to converting downtown parking to a public plaza and for additional public funding of business development at Las Colonias.
What’s hard to gauge is voter sentiment regarding the marijuana proposals. It does seem counterproductive to adopt a “holier than thou” argument regarding a legal substance when any consideration of protecting us from the “killer weed” is compromised by ready availability a few miles down the road. Wouldn’t thoughtful regulation and, not incidentally, resulting revenue be preferable?
Jim Spehar’s grateful for opportunities for road trip reflections when so many of his peers no longer have that option. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.