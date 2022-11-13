My first 100 days as the proud Superintendent of District 51 have come to a close, and I wanted to recap the start of the year and share about the road ahead. When I took over as Superintendent this school year, I created a 100 Day Plan with the goal of building meaningful relationships with all D51 stakeholders. I also wanted to help build upon the work of our professional learning communities in schools, focusing on continuous improvement and collaboration so that academic achievement and growth for all students is possible. I also hoped to gain more knowledge about what drives the successes of District 51 in order to collaboratively determine priorities as we work toward our shared vision of academic success for all students for this school year and beyond.
In these first 100 days, I have been able to prioritize my time spent with our students, families, staff and community. I visited each of our D51 school sites for back-to-school nights, school sponsored events, and walked buildings with school administration to hear about all that is happening in their schools. I have been able to hear firsthand from our school staff about what makes D51 a great place for students to learn and grow. I heard from members of our community at our six different Superintendent Listening Tour stops throughout the valley. These sessions were held in English and Spanish, and they gave me a chance to hear directly from members of our community. This gave me the opportunity to share the vision and mission of the district as we begin year 1 of our 3-year Strategic Plan.
I have also created three different advisory groups that I will lean on throughout the year for guidance as we make plans for the future of D51. I have created a Superintendent Student Advisory Group at each of our five high schools, a Superintendent Teacher Advisory Group made up of teachers at all different grade levels from across the valley, and a Principal Advisory Group. These groups provide me the opportunity to hear directly from D51 students, teachers, and school admin about what is working well and what can be done to improve their school experience. These advisory groups are invaluable for me as I continue to find ways to better provide empathetic servant leadership to our schools.
I have also been able to establish systems and structures within our central office so that I am kept up-to-date with all that is happening throughout the district. Working with our senior leadership team, we are creating better ways to be more agile and responsive to the needs of our schools. Central office exists to remove barriers to success for our schools, and we will continue to find ways to better support our more than 3,000 employees and more than 21,000 students. We are not there yet, but we will work from a place of continuous improvement, and we are committed to getting better at this each and every day. This comes through improved safety and security for our students, staff, and families, and improved outcomes for our students ... academically, socially, and emotionally.
We have also taken on the task of operationalizing our new board-adopted Strategic Plan. The new Strategic Plan was created through a community-driven process that resulted in a 3-year plan focused on having Prepared and Supported Students, Prepared and Supported Staff, and Engaged and Supportive Community Partners. Our work this fall has been to take the areas that the community and schools asked us to focus on and create action teams dedicated to developing the steps necessary to ensure the strategic plan goals are achieved. The Strategic Plan will not become a document that is tucked away on a shelf and never utilized.
I have also worked to develop a trusting, productive, and collaborative relationship with the D51 Board of Education to empower them with the tools and information they need to practice good governance and advocate within the community. Our Team of six (myself and our five-member board) are working together to better serve our community.
The first 100 days on the job have been eventful and informative. We have a lot to celebrate in D51. From student academic growth through the pandemic (even as the state and our comparable districts are trending downwards) to successes in athletics, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities. And while we still have much work to do to continue to improve in D51, I am committed to the work necessary to make D51 one of the top school districts in the state of Colorado. We have the district and school staff it takes to make that happen.
I am proud to be the Superintendent of D51. I am proud to be a part of this community and represent the Western Slope. And, I am proud to be a part of the D51 Family. Together, we will work to invent a brighter future for our students, and I am looking forward to celebrating even more successes throughout the 2022-23 school year. Thank you for being part of the D51 Family and allowing me the opportunity to serve you.
Dr. Brian Hill is the superintendent of schools for School District 51.