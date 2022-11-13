By BRIAN HILL

My first 100 days as the proud Superintendent of District 51 have come to a close, and I wanted to recap the start of the year and share about the road ahead. When I took over as Superintendent this school year, I created a 100 Day Plan with the goal of building meaningful relationships with all D51 stakeholders. I also wanted to help build upon the work of our professional learning communities in schools, focusing on continuous improvement and collaboration so that academic achievement and growth for all students is possible. I also hoped to gain more knowledge about what drives the successes of District 51 in order to collaboratively determine priorities as we work toward our shared vision of academic success for all students for this school year and beyond.