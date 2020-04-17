By JIM SPEHAR
Four weeks into consideration of just how the Grand Junction City Council might assist efforts to relieve local economic damage from the COVID-19 virus, Anna Stout should have by now added Harry Nilsson’s above-cited tune, popularized by Three Dog Night, to her playlist. She’s just the latest in a long line of Grand Junction City Council members to have found themselves on the short end of a 6-1 vote.
My former council colleague Gregg Palmer would frequently warn that, sooner or later, we’d all find ourselves on the losing end of a vote, sometimes spectacularly a lone voice. As that inevitably happened, none of us faced as fierce a spotlight as Anna has endured over the past month.
Here were her fellow council members and city staffers anxious to “do good.” Ready to toss $4.4 million in reserves at a proposed make work program which would have offered 500 out-of-work residents temporary 90-day employment on unidentified city projects. All it would have taken to make those $15/hour jobs real was approval of an emergency ordinance to immediately allocate funding, something that required a unanimous vote by all seven council members.
But Stout voted “no,” temporarily derailing the notion also advanced editorially on these pages that newly unemployed cooks, bartenders, wait staff, gym instructors, hairdressers, retail workers and others would be standing in line to fill cracks in streets, work on the Palisade Plunge, plant flowers on Main Street or somehow assist similar work planned or already underway with existing staff. She also cited concerns about lack of public input, fiscal responsibility given projections of up to a $9 million revenue shortfall due to the economic downturn, and asked whether supporting nonprofits dealing with displaced workers would be more prudent.
Subsequent attempts to advance a halved jobs proposal failed, but council did approve $500,000, administered by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, for assistance to nonprofits dealing with virus-related issues. That money has already been allocated and more may be on the way. That assistance was not on the table initally. Credit Stout for making it a consideration.
Credit her also, along with other council members who subsequently expressed concerns, for making certain there’ve been opportunities for public input that would have been missed had the original emergency ordinance passed. That input, directly to the council as well as in letters to the editor and in other outlets, has obviously altered the city’s approach despite complaints from one “ready, fire, aim” council member that honest dissent from a majority opinion somehow equates to politicizing an issue.
Throughout all this, credit the entire council and staff for not giving up on the idea of city assistance in meeting very real needs. After canceling another scheduled attempt at a reduced jobs program last week, two ordinances that would provide additional relief to small businesses and nonprofits are set for May 6 public hearings. In the meantime, council has directed that $276,000 in federal funds allocated to the city be spent on housing and food assistance.
Public hearings are now scheduled on directing another $500,000 to the #GJStrong Fund administered by the community foundation that could include support for Homeward Bound. The second ordinance would allocate $540,000 to small business grants, capped at $7,500 each, to help with rent and other costs.
Over the years, like former mayor Palmer, I’ve had my own admonition to council members and others subjected to my thoughts while serving as an officer of the Colorado Municipal League, Colorado Counties Inc. and while working on public policy issues. The quickest or easiest answer to a problem, I’ve counseled, may not be the best solution long term.
Anna Stout’s lone “no” vote a month ago has fostered better long-term solutions. Rather than 90 days of city make work, a wide variety of local institutions are already receiving additional funds to assist displaced workers. More money is likely on the way to help our small businesses. More also for the nonprofits that’ll remain in place to take care of future emergencies, not just current problems. Public input has been important in assuring city actions will be more fiscally prudent in a time of revenue uncertainties.
We should be thankful for that “no” vote.
“Your representative owes you not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays you instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
— Edmund Burke
Jim Spehar's experienced "the agony of defeat" more than once in public life.