By JIM SPEHAR
Monday, Colorado COVID cases hit the 1 million mark. Last Sunday’s 532 cases here in Mesa County were a single-day record, nearly one in four of them in kids ages 5-11.
The only number that counted, for me, was one.
That “one” was Ellie Pearl, my granddaughter. Her COVID test, a week after returning to class and after a long weekend of high fever and retching nausea, came back positive on Monday. Along with a letter announcing other first grade classmates were also infected. Her school became one of nine masking up after five were added Friday.
What a little adult courage and common sense might have prevented became all too real. Roughly 20% of the district’s schools are now masked. Post holidays, District 51 reported 60 students and 48 teachers were out because of the virus. Meanwhile, the district implements less restrictive COVID protocols.
WTF? (I don’t mean Welcome To Fruita!)
Remember “Grandpa is p.o.’d” from my Aug. 8 back to school column about the sheer stupidity of D51’s dismissal of sensible masking and immunization practices? Imagine my feelings now after the whole family, including Ellie’s one-year-old sister, waited in that hours-long line out at the Fairgrounds for COVID tests Tuesday.
This isn’t about mandates or “freedumb.” Masks and vaccinations, social distancing and quarantines are not about you protecting my granddaughter or Ellie protecting you. It’s about all of us, collectively, rallying against a rampaging ever-mutating infection so serious it’s killed nearly 500 of our Mesa County friends and neighbors and jammed our hospitals, delaying non-COVID procedures.
Still, political philosophies and anti-government sentiments override common sense advice from the American Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, institutions with multi-billion dollar budgets who follow long accepted scientific principles. Recommendations from professionals most qualified are “fake news” to those booing as their dear leader revealed he’s been vaccinated.
Skeptics dismiss recommended protocols because they’re not 100% effective, forgetting that fans revere athletes for whom getting a base hit 40% of the time punches a ticket to the Hall of Fame.
They insure their homes, cars and lives, even their pets, but reject insuring community health via vaccinations, not unlike long-accepted injections for mumps, measles, polio and smallpox that sometimes have temporary side effects. They accept blood and eye tests, seat belts and speed limits. They remove shoes and belts and undergo invasive screenings in order to fly. They wear mandated hard hats, goggles, hard toe boots and fire-resistant clothing on the job.
While Mesa County’s positivity rate is in the red and 93% of those hospitalized Wednesday for COVID were unvaccinated, a few opportunistic local chiropractors, including our school board president’s husband, hawk on their web sites suspect and/or unproven remedies and ways to avoid vaccinations. A self-obsessed in-then-out legislative candidate and the publisher of a local business paper posts incessant alt-right Facebook rants that would benefit mightily from fact checking and editorial oversight real reporters, editors, publishers, even occasional editorial page columnists, are subjected to.
As our county GOP chairman too often proclaims, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
Masks and quarantines didn’t harm businesses or force distance learning…infections did. Vaccination requirements didn’t shut down our social lives or cause job losses… a rampant disease that nearly half of us here in Mesa County refuse to battle did. Biden and Polis didn’t do this… those of you who don’t care one whit about anyone but yourselves did.
Members of the D51 board, cowed by a few hundred people packing their meetings and a few dozen people standing on street corners, punted. Here’s a telling comment in response to that August column: “I was on their back-to-school task force and most folks in the room, including all of the doctors recommended they take a more proactive approach and start off with masking. They chose to listen to the angry mob.”
Since COVID hit there’ve been nearly 70 outbreaks at Mesa County schools and daycare facilities. Sixteen were current as of Friday morning.
Bottom line, 46% of Mesa County residents, along with D51 board members and administrators we’ve put our faith and trust in expecting they’d put our children first and do everything possible to keep them healthy and safe, should be ashamed of themselves. If they’re even capable of that emotion.
“I believe in looking reality straight in the eye and denying it.” — Garrison Keillor
Jim Spehar expects responses from readers, but crickets from decision-makers. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.