In urban settings, segregated bike and pedestrian paths that provide safe space for commuting to work, going to school, daily walking and jogging exercise, and family strolls or bike rides to local parks are precious amenities that enhance health, lessen air pollution and make a city a better, more desirable, place to live.
Such paths, separate from roads, are expensive and difficult to develop. In some cities like Sarasota, Florida, abandoned railroad lines have been converted into segregated bike and pedestrian paths that bring pleasure, safety and healthy outdoor exercise to hundreds of people every day. In Jackson, Wyoming, a person can ride a bicycle from the west side of the city through two tunnels under major roads and over several bridges across streams to reach the center of town safely, where bollards then protect bike paths on crowded streets. Other segregated, bike/pedestrian paths head north, south and west across the Snake River to provide dozens of miles for healthy recreation that hundreds of tourists and locals enjoy every spring, fall and summer day. It is wonderful to see extended families, all on bikes, some with trailers of toddlers, heading off somewhere together.
Closer to home, Denver and Fort Collins have developed hundreds of miles of family friendly, bike/pedestrian paths that, according to a University of Colorado-Denver study, greatly reduced road fatalities. Denver’s Highline Canal Trail is one of the best in the nation, providing up to 40 miles of urban connectivity for residents and visitors.
Fortunately for Grand Junction, a well-developed network of traffic-free pathways already exists. Our canal roads that have been trespassed for years and should now be developed into legal, public right-of-ways.
Unfortunately, the Grand Valley Irrigation Company and many canal-adjacent landowners adamantly oppose opening these roads to family-friendly, recreational and commuter use. An invasion of owner privacy, liability issues, canal maintenance problems, drowning risk and litter left by users are among the legitimate concerns. Each of these problems and objections to a citywide development of canal system roads has a possible solution that cities like Denver and Fort Collins have adopted. They have, for instance, assumed liability, publicly funded privacy and safety fences, and regulated use times.
For some, no solution is acceptable. Their private property rights transcend all community benefits, and no one has the right to take their private property rights without due process of the law.
Since legal due process does allow usurpation of these property rights, the onerous question becomes: Should the community of Grand Junction, through its elected officials, challenge the deeply felt rights of ditch companies, and some canal-adjacent property owners, by overriding their objections to open canal roads to pedestrian and bike use for the general benefit of the community?
For the past 50 years the answer has been, NO. But these 50 years have brought extensive growth to Grand Junction with more crowded highways, more highway pollution, more bicycle-car injuries and fatalities, more family needs for safe access to city parks and paths for jogging. Perhaps YES is now a more appropriate response.
Charles Kerr is a retired Grand Junction High School and Colorado Mesa University teacher who has long appreciated the conscientious, skilled BLM and Forest Service personnel he met while serving on the BLM Northwestern Resource Advisory Council.