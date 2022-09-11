By JIM SPEHAR
“Action speaks louder than words but not nearly as often.” — Mark Twain
Back in May, I wrote about an affordable housing opportunity that might have dramatically impacted that admittedly serious problem here in Happy Valley. Admittedly a long shot, the piece encouraged the Grand Junction City Council to consider development of the old City Market property downtown as affordable housing in a public effort rather than subsidize a free-market proposal by a private out-of-town developer.
At the top of the column was one of my favorite quotes regarding public policies and folks who make those decisions, as I once did, of behalf of all of us.
“You politicians have got to look further ahead,” Will Rogers once said. “You always got a putter in your hands when you ought to have a driver.”
The discussion came full circle last week when City Council members, in a split decision, voted to have taxpayers foot the bill for $2.4 million in development costs for the project, which will end up, per developer estimates, valued at $10 million less than its cost when completed and fully rented. The Downtown Development Authority offered another $3.5 million subsidy to close what’s been euphemistically termed the “economic feasibility gap.” Excluded from final plans are the token “affordable” units originally offered.
All in the name of “economic development” and cleaning up a “blighted” entrance to the downtown area. Both benefits that would also accrue had tax dollars been instead allocated to affordable housing built at the same scale, perhaps even mimicking the same plans, as the private for-profit project.
It can be argued that the city and DDA had their multi-million dollar “putters” aimed poorly.
Consider that at that same council meeting last week, members decided to place on the November ballot a lodging tax increase and a tax on short term rentals projected to raise $1.3 million annually for affordable housing. If successful, that’ll build five units per year using the average cost of one of those 257 units in a $68 million project at the City Market site.
The extra $1 million approved, but yet to be allocated to affordable housing in the city’s budget, would add another four units, the pre-existing $1 million still another four. A city-appointed committee is still discussing how to spend another $9 million in federal relief funds earmarked for affordable housing, up to 34 units using the previously mentioned arithmetic and assuming all the $9 million goes toward putting pillows under heads. Other city efforts have provided the property for Catholic Outreach to build its St. Michael’s Place project across from Whitman Park.
All those actions are commendable. But add all the proposed spending, including the developer subsidies, and that “what if” total comes up to around $17 million in available cash right now and a potential $3.3 million in annual affordable housing funding should the lodging and short-term rental taxes be added to already-allocated funds.
My liberal arts arithmetic says that could have been a 25% down payment on a $68 million public affordable housing project containing more than five times the number of units otherwise provided. That’s significant local investment that would have likely leveraged federal, state and private affordable housing or economic development grants or low interest loans, particularly when there’s up to $3.3 million in ongoing city funding available annually to subsidize operations and debt service, if necessary.
Instead we get “putter” projects, four units here, five units there, maybe three dozen units if the federal relief dollars all go toward actual housing. Small fingers in a shaky dike considering the scope of housing issues here. Welcome efforts, but not nearly enough to solve the problem.
It’s not that we’re without excellent examples of using “drivers” to build a better community.
There’s the city’s own Dos Rios redevelopment. County Commissioners are using federal relief dollars to build or improve community centers in Clifton and elsewhere and provide property for an expanded library in Clifton. Certainly construction of the Riverside Parkway was a “driver” project when more signage and wider downtown streets might have temporarily handled increasing traffic through the core city. Way back when, commissioners built the jail that still serves us well, ignoring calls to defy a judge’s order or to merely construct barracks to warehouse prisoners instead of paying a bit more for a project designed to minimize long-term staffing costs.
Too bad council’s “driver” was left in the bag last week.
This horse is admittedly dead but worth beating one more time in the interest of encouraging the use of drivers instead of putters in the public arena. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.