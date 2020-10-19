This year continues to be one of the hardest years for Coloradans. From medical concerns to major financial burdens, COVID-19 is affecting families across the state. Amid all the chaos, Coloradans deserve better than rushed public policy and backroom deals. As all legislators and policymakers know, hurried legislation generally does not benefit Colorado voters.
HB20-1427, the bill that got EE on the ballot, was reviewed only for 20 minutes and the committee heard from just two witnesses. The 43-page proposal passed with 72 hours left in the legislative session. Legislators did not permit public testimony and the details of the bill were put together without public discussion or input. If we want to raise taxes by $294 million, we should not rush public policy without broader and open debate.
In addition, the Colorado Legislature claims the tax revenues from Proposition EE, if passed, will be used to fund preschool education. However, nothing in the details of the ballot states the Legislature is required to spend revenue collected from this tax on preschool education. Now more than ever, we cannot afford to give the Legislature a blank check to spend on pet projects. Tax and spend must end.
Proponents of EE claim that this ballot measure will reduce rates of tobacco and nicotine use; however, studies show that increasing taxes has a minimal effect on cessation. Further, if the goal of this ballot measure is to discourage tobacco use, then most money from EE should be used for cessation programs. As it is, only a small portion of the revenue will be spent on cessation and the remainder will go into the state’s General Fund.
Unfortunately, EE also directly targets middle- and low-income families. A tax that only impacts approximately 14% of Coloradans who use tobacco products and of that percentage, 80% make around $40,000 per year or less is not the solution. The massive tax hike would severely burden this vulnerable community by forcing them to pay a larger percentage of their income for consumer goods and could cost families’ bills to increase by up to $1,200 for one year. As they struggle to make ends meet for their families, Prop EE comes at a time when they have been economically disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
To top it off, the state of Colorado released an unreliable and inaccurate Blue Book, which is a guide to help Coloradans decide on the ballot. The 2020 version has omitted key details voters deserve to know ahead of the November election, including that Prop EE is a $294 million tax hike. Additionally, Prop EE will nearly double the price of discount cigarettes, impacting value conscious consumers at a time when they can least afford it, through an anti-competitive, anti-consumer, state minimum cigarette price that will be the only one of its kind in the country. And, money promised for preschool will not be available for at least two-and-a-half years and maybe never; money generated by Prop EE, if passed, will go into the state’s General Fund and is effectively a blank check for the state Legislature.
Coloradans deserve better.
Join us in voting “NO” on Proposition EE.
This opinion is shared by state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, state Rep. Matthew Soper, R-Delta, former Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland and Grand Junction City Council member Phil Pe’a.