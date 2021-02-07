BY KENNETH SCISSORS
“I work for the people of Pueblo, not the people of Paris”
Colorado District 3 Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted that in response to President Joe Biden’s order to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement. I can understand the spirit of that comment, but the facts do not support it, nor its implication that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution is bad for the people of Pueblo.
First of all, Paris is in the title of the agreement because it is near where the global agreement of 197 state parties was adopted. The agreement has nothing to do with the people of Paris. Beyond that basic error is the more local concern of what working for the people of Pueblo — and by extension the people of District 3 — means in relation to reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to clean energy.
Using Rep. Boebert’s own example, the Paris agreement is spot-on to benefit Pueblo’s regional economy.
Three years ago Pueblo committed to 100% renewable energy by 2035. Xcel (Colorado’s largest utility and first-in-the-nation major utility to commit to net-zero carbon emissions) is playing a lead role, with plans to replace a large coal plant with an equally large solar power plant with massive battery storage, creating new jobs, securing more affordable and cleaner power, and establishing Pueblo as a leader in Colorado’s rapidly growing clean energy economy.
The rejoining of the Paris Agreement, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ recently announced Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, clearly indicate the direction that the energy industry is heading, and Pueblo is smart to keep moving in that direction.
The movement toward a clean energy economy is not limited to legislators and politicians. The financial and business communities are also heading that way. Despite the pandemic, investments and stock performance in sustainability-focused businesses are rising, demonstrating that “green investing” is profitable.
Just recently, GM announced phasing out gas-powered vehicles in favor of all-electric. BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm managing nearly $9 trillion, has called on the nation’s companies to “disclose a plan for how their business model will be compatible with a net-zero economy.” They are moving their huge investment portfolios toward the most sustainability-compliant companies and creating more funds with exclusively E.S.G.-rated companies (environment-social-governance), which are already outperforming the general market.
Solar installers and wind turbine workers are among the fasting growing technical jobs in America. Many of the nation’s largest corporations, including Amazon, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, McDonalds, Target, Walmart and many others recently issued an “Energy Buyer Federal Clean Energy Policy” statement urging the federal government to act on accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy.
The notion that clean energy and sustainability are too expensive and bad for the economy is outdated and regressive. The cleantech industry is booming and many indicators point toward even more growth and dominance going forward.
Rep. Boebert and leaders at all levels of government will work best for their constituents by embracing this transition and taking advantage of the opportunities for job and economic growth.
Ken Scissors, MD, is a co-founder of the Grand Junction Cleantech Business Coalition. Comments and questions are welcome at scissorsgj@gmail.com.
.