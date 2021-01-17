By GEORGE RAU
In his November budget proposal for Colorado’s 2021 fiscal year, Gov. Jared Polis proposed a $900 increase for the PPR (per pupil revenue) that D-51 will receive.
It’s appropriate to question how that could be possible as our state’s revenue has been heavily damaged by COVID-19, but Polis is rather good with numbers and having sat on the state Board of Education and started charter schools, he is an unusually strong supporter of public education.
I’m an optimist. Assuming Mesa County Valley School District 51 will receive close to 10% more revenue, the question arises about how to best use it to improve the quality of education in the Grand Valley where only about 35% of students meet state standards.
Here are some possibilities about what to do with the funding increase:
■ Raise teacher salaries. The salaries for our teachers are too low, especially for starting teachers, at $38,000. As rookies starting a career, that’s not bad income for a job with a short work year, great health/retirement benefits, and almost complete job security. But it’s a terrible salary to attract the best candidates coming out of college, or those wanting to switch careers in their 30s,40s or 50s. The real problem is that more income does not make either an existing good teacher, or a poor teacher, any better, and merit pay is almost impossible politically to implement.
■ New facilities. Charter schools that pay for their facilities out of PPR could decide to use the extra money to take on extra debt to build needed space, but D51 pays for new buildings or extra space mostly through bonding. Using that extra PPR funding would be both politically and fiscally dangerous as there is no guarantee that the extra funding will continue in the future.
■ Extra staff. Hopefully, little or none of the extra money would go to hire more administration as that section of public education has already grown too much in the last many years. But every principal I know would love to have more aides, school psychologists, reading specialists and other support staff to support his/her teachers. With perhaps 30% of school kids now coming from a traumatized background, support staff not only can help the damaged kids themselves, but stabilize a classroom for all the other children and the teacher. One principal I respect told me if she could have one extra person, it would be a social worker.
■ Reduce class size. A lot of parents would support this but there is not much evidence that reducing a class from, say, 26 students to 23 students will make much improvement in educational outcomes except perhaps in kindergarten. Because of COVID-19, D51 enrollment dropped about 3% this year, mostly in the lower grades, so that primary school classes are already often only 23 kids. And would reducing class size be better for the teacher and students than having an aide?
■ Balance the budget. With 3% fewer students and a budget largely dependent on enrollment, D51 got by this year on an enormous influx of federal money that may not be available next year. Teachers’ salaries and expensive benefits make up about 70% of the budget so it’s remarkable that the district got through this year without cutting teaching staff. For next year, if enrollment stays low, some of the extra revenue may have to be used to just balance the budget.
My own hope is that at least some of the projected extra funding will be used creatively to improve our relatively low performing academic programs. Why not a second International Baccalaureate program at Grand Junction High School: another dual language school; create a more robust apprenticeship program; give principals block grants to create dynamic staff training; a targeted program to provide remedial help for those students most hurt by this year’s remote learning; extra cash stipends to get good teachers to stay in the more difficult environment of Title 1 schools?
If spending extra money would create great educational programs, many of our major cities that spend anywhere from $17,000 to $35,000 per child would not have such inadequate public schools. That said, if we are lucky enough to get anywhere near a 10% increase in funding, it might facilitate making long over-due improvements.
George Rau is a previous educator. He now serves on the boards of three Grand Valley charter schools.