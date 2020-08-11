By RICK WAGNER
In case you are wondering, it is 82 days until the U.S. general election, which is going to include one of the more interesting races in our own 3rd Congressional District. It was not supposed to be a particularly interesting race, but it certainly has turned into one with Lauren Boebert beating Congressman Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.
However, I think the Democratic Party honchos are just as much, if not more in a tizzy about Boebert’s victory as establishment Republicans.
That is because an incumbent congressman in a district that leans toward his political party does not come by challengers easily.
People who are rising stars in their party seldom want to have the first entry on the resume being a defeat. With that in mind, the out-of-power party in such a district usually finds someone more at the end of their tether, whose future is not going to be blunted by such a loss.
The best they usually hope for is a decent showing and someone who is not a complete embarrassment to the party. Both parties have examples to whom one could point in that department.
Thus, Democrats have emerged from their primary with 70-year-old, retired sociology professor Diana Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs, who is now their candidate for an open congressional seat in what can be a competitive district.
A couple of months ago she looked like a pretty safe choice; her last few years have been as a professional politician as a county commissioner, state representative and unsuccessful candidate against Scott Tipton in 2018. She failed to unseat the seemingly half-hearted incumbent in a year when there was quite a bit of success for Democrats in Republican districts nationally.
So, while Ms. Bush would not have been their choice in such a scenario, that is who they have, so now it is a question of strategy — and in the case of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — mileage.
That is because the district is so large, 49,731 square miles large, which it makes it larger than the state of Pennsylvania or Ohio and almost 20 times larger than former Vice President Joe Biden’s state of Delaware. Add to that the fact that there is not an overarching media presence and people in many of the smaller towns like to lay eyes on someone before they vote for them — it makes quite a challenge. One other thing, we live in Colorado and driving conditions in October and the beginning of November sometimes are not that great.
With that in mind, the candidate who has the best organizational presence in these places, with trusted surrogates in the community that can speak on their behalf, will have a head start. The successful candidate will have people on the ground who can arrange for visits run on a tight schedule so a candidate can hit two or three spots in a day. To be effective, staffers and volunteers have to be able to get the candidate in town with enough lead time to gather as many folks as possible in a place for the meet and greet and get the candidate out the door in time to arrive at their next destination to do it all over again.
With a lot of area to cover, and not much time in any one place, the message needs to be brief, powerful, and well-delivered. To be effective, a candidate has to be briefed on the issues and challenged by staff to sharpen their skills for questions — and in the case of Republican candidates, hostile ones from organized pressure groups in some of the areas where there are battles over energy exploration, land use and water.
While Boebert is certainly the more exciting candidate, she also is the least experienced, which can lead to gaffes if she is not well-prepared and studied.
Her big advantage is that her opponent in Ms. Bush is a remarkably progressive candidate who is unusually ill-fitted to the district. To counter this, Democrats are going to play Ms. Boebert as a single-issue know-nothing gun nut and ignore their candidate’s prior statements and positions as well as her endorsement by anti-gun organizations, unions, and Planned Parenthood.
Bush’s campaign is going to be about what is wrong with Boebert and only vaguely about what’s right with Bush.
I have already noted media references to her have become much vaguer about her government-run health-care support, gun rights opposition and position on the groups rioting in our Democrat-controlled urban centers.
This is definitely a race to watch and is also going to be heavily influenced by voter turnout for the president.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.