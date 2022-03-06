By GEORGE ORBANEK
President Biden, I am a voter from the West Slope of Colorado. Or, as we partisan provincials like to say, the Best Slope. I wasn’t going to watch your State of the Union speech the other night. However, I changed my mind because I thought you would have important things to say about that international gangster Vladimir Putin and what’s at stake after his unprovoked attack on Ukraine and its people. And you did, and you deserve enormous credit for marshalling the free world in support of Ukraine. (Which is a lot more than I can say about your first year in office, but that’s grist for another mill.)
I’d like to tell you about the type of people we West Slope voters usually send to Congress. My first congressional representative as a voter was Jim Johnson, a Republican from Fort Collins. That was in the early ‘70s, when the West Slope was represented by two persons, one in the northern half of the district, the other in the south. As a young reporter, I spent a few days with Johnson on a horse-pack trip into a roadless study area near Aspen that would later become, thanks to Johnson, the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness. Johnson was a military veteran and, of all things, an outspoken anti-war Republican opposed to the Vietnam war. As I recall, he was a devout Episcopalian who, while sitting around a campfire, referenced the “League of Women Vipers” to me and then later apologized about it.
Johnson was succeeded in Congress by Hank Brown, another Republican and distinguished military veteran and aviator from Fort Collins. Brown was a modest, self-effacing guy who spoke so softly I always strained to hear him. He passed all manner of legislation in Congress and later was elected to the U.S. Senate, after which he became president of the University of Colorado.
Pueblo Democrat Ray Kogovsek succeeded Hank Brown as the congressman representing the Best Slope. After the 1980 redistricting, the two halves of the district were realigned into one and it seemed that Kogovsek, who hailed from the East Slope, was in Grand Junction every other week. While sponsoring legislation relating to the Gunnison Gorge, some locals invited Kogovsek to take a float trip through the gorge, parts of which feature butt-puckering whitewater. He said he’d love to, but had to decline because he couldn’t swim.
Carbondale Republican Mike Strang, the man who as a state representative authored Colorado’s ground-breaking minimum stream flow legislation, served a term as our congressional representative before he was upset by Ignacio Democrat Ben Nighthorse Campbell.
Campbell was also a military veteran and world-class athlete who proudly carried the U.S. flag in the opening ceremonies of the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo. Campbell’s politics resided within what would later become known as the Joe Manchin wing of the party, an increasingly hostile environs, which eventually led him to switch to the GOP, whereupon Campbell became a U.S. senator. He was also that rare figure in Congress, a genuine Native American as opposed to bogus, pale-faced, Harvard professors that the Democrats like to trot out as representative native ancestry.
Mesa County’s own Scott McInnis succeeded Campbell in Congress. Once a beat cop in Glenwood Springs at a time when all the national and regional headlines were about Ted Bundy and the sketchy district attorney who prosecuted him, McInnis earned plaudits as an early congressional up-and-comer in the pages of the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere. Somewhere along the line, perhaps about the time McInnis reneged on a campaign promise to serve just three terms in Congress, grumblings began to be heard that McInnis was a R.I.N.O. No one hears that about McInnis these days. Unh-uh. No way. Not if one cares to stay in the good graces of the 2022 GOP.
In 2005, McInnis was succeeded in Congress by Democrat John Salazar. Salazar is the big brother of former U.S. senator and current ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar. Salazar personified Democrats from the days of yore, a working-class, blue-collar man who primarily relates to the little guy, a potato farmer from the San Luis Valley who probably heard of Davos, but likely couldn’t find it on a map. Salazar possibly would still be in Congress today if it were not for the vote he cast in favor of Obamacare.
Just a couple of years ago, our reliably conservative and low-profile GOP congressman Scott Tipton from the far southwestern corner of the state was upset by a young, then-unknown, ball of fire named Lauren Boebert. I know you already know all you need to know about the congresswoman who now represents voters within Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. But in the unlikely event you don’t, she was the person who, true to form, beclowned herself by shouting at you from the back seats at your State of the Union address — a display so gobsmackingly appalling that I and tens of thousands of other West Slope voters really don’t know what to say.
Thus, from the preceding list of commendable — and, in some cases, absolutely superb — congressional representatives over the last half century, Colorado’s 3rd District representation has devolved to the likes of Lauren Boebert, a handsome high school dropout otherwise chiefly known for the pistola on her hip, spaghetti straps in campaign commercials and her decidedly elastic relationship to fundamental tenets of human decency and objective reality.
President Biden, I am sorry that your address was sullied by the person who ostensibly represents me in Congress. I know I can speak for tens of thousands of others who feel similarly and are really sorry she is our congressional representative. Really, really sorry.
George Orbanek is the former editor and publisher of The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. He retired in 2008..