By GENE GOFFIN
If you looked at political parties’ platforms in the 1860s, you’d have a hard time guessing which parties were which.
One party stood for a strong central government with infrastructure investments like a national railroad and establishing land grant colleges for agricultural and engineering education. They promoted freedom for the country’s largest minority. The other party opposed a powerful national government and favored slavery. Racism has always influenced American politics.
We still argue about those same principles. Political parties evolve. They must reflect some major American issues — freedom/liberty, democracy, business, fairness — to be relevant. Seniors have seen both parties flip policies.
While the founders believed “factions” undesirable for a country supposedly ruled by a well-educated elite, human nature interfered. The same founders quickly formed parties, then trashed their opponents. The Federalists wanted a strong central government, evolving into Whigs, a pro-business party. Small government, pro-democracy Anti-Federalists became Democrat-Republicans, eventually, simply, Democrats.
Approaching mid-century, the overarching issue was slavery — what did democracy and freedom really mean? The Whigs, unable to respond, disintegrated. Parties not relevant to the time change or die. Parties came and went during this period’s political turmoil. A new Republican Party led by anti-slavery idealists — America’s only successful third party — filled this void. In the 1860 election, Democrats split into multiple parties; Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, won. Republicans regard Lincoln as their founder. Today he would probably be a Democrat.
Lincoln’s assassination left a void. An inept, unpopular successor, Andrew Johnson, weakened Republican reformers allowing anti-government business interests to dominate. Democrats were an unlikely anti-government coalition of southern racists and northerners favoring political and economic democracy. Like now, control seesawed between the parties. Nasty politics may be our norm. We have a history of political assassinations and woundings. Nineteenth Century assassinations and duels killed 12 congressmen, wounding another five. Three presidents were murdered by 1901. Newspaper “yellow journalism” was hardly objective.
The Gilded Age, marked by, as now, extreme wealth inequality, convinced Democrats to use government as an instrument of democratic and economic change. Teddy Roosevelt Republicans agreed, but the Party didn’t, still favoring business.
Republicans’ relative inaction during the Great Depression discredited them. Democrats held power for a generation promoting economic reform and social legislation like Social Security and Medicare. Republicans grudgingly went along, but its most conservative outliers, the John Birch Society was waiting along with multi-millionaires who hated paying the era’s high taxes.
The parties were flipping. Republicans recruited southern Democrats, including evangelicals. A 60-year transformation has resulted in Republican leaders promoting ever lower taxes, weak government except for policing, eliminating social programs, regulation and most agencies. Party faithful worry about status in a diverse country, tending toward anti-business policies. Strangely, many seniors vote for Republicans threatening Social Security and Medicare. Wealthy Republican donor Peter Thiel and his associate, Blake Masters, Arizona Senate candidate, envision a “benevolent” dictatorship or king, eliminating most government functions, changing culture, calling it “freedom.” Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s authoritarian populist strongman, is welcomed. Democrats are more conservative. Present progressive policies were considered centrist 60 years ago. Republicans are now neo-liberal authoritarians
This feels weird. Party leadership ignores voters. Populists voting Republican get what multi-millionaire Mitch McConnell wants — low taxes for the wealthy and free reign for monopolies. Populists lose economically, while getting few cultural changes. Culture inevitably changes. Governments cannot indefinitely force different outcomes. Many white Americans feel they have lost status — stagnant incomes, declining churches, fewer opportunities and minorities seemingly favored. Both parties are led by out-of-touch seniors. Democrats reflect American desires more closely, but a Republican minority dominates. No one is happy with the standoff. Can anyone govern?
We learned in school America was the world’s foremost democracy — majority rule was sacred. Shifting voting patterns have made the Senate extremely undemocratic. It is controlled by about one third of voters, presidential candidates who lose the popular vote, “win,” legislators chose their voters, the Supreme Court appears politicized.
When parties change, the world feels upside down. Columnist David Brooks wrote recently: “…we now have an establishment progressive party and an anti-establishment conservative party.” That internal contradiction increases instability. People who like quiet politics are disturbed. Nostalgia makes the New Deal Era look quiet (it wasn’t) and productive. Our history shows wild times and outrageous politics are the norm. Further political realignment is inevitable. It won’t be forward; centrist parties always fail.
Where does this go? Civil war? Another time for that.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.