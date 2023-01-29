By KAY RAMACHANDRAN

Community members of Mesa County have been following the construction of the new 250,000-square-foot Grand Junction High School and discussion about MarillacHealth establishing a School Based Health Center (SBHC) within the new building, similar to the SBHC opened in 2020 at Central High School. Public comment sessions hosted by our local school board illustrate that many people are unfamiliar with the SBHC model.