Community members of Mesa County have been following the construction of the new 250,000-square-foot Grand Junction High School and discussion about MarillacHealth establishing a School Based Health Center (SBHC) within the new building, similar to the SBHC opened in 2020 at Central High School. Public comment sessions hosted by our local school board illustrate that many people are unfamiliar with the SBHC model.
There are more than 2,500 SBHCs across America. SBHCs are a collaboration between the community, the school, and a health care sponsor. A SBHC is a student-focused health center located in or adjacent to a school where students can receive integrated medical, mental health, and other health care services, such as dental. The mission of the SBHC matches the mission of the school — the desire to see our young citizens thrive in the classroom and beyond. SBHC give educators the results they are looking for: reduced absenteeism, reduction in drop-out rate, reduction in the use of the Emergency Room, timely mental health support etc. SBHCs are also a powerful tool for achieving health equity among young people.
Prior to opening the first SBHC, the community-based Advisory Committee administered a 2018-19 community needs assessment and survey conducted by the Colorado Association of SBHC through which over 1,300 Mesa County citizens participated. This comprehensive survey focused on Grand Junction High School, Central High School and feeder middle schools and reached students, parents, staff and community organizations.
Top survey results from all identified sadness, stress, suicidal thoughts, alcohol and drug use, violence, bullying, anxiety, and problems at home. Remarkably, a higher number of Grand Junction High School students reported mental health issues and alcohol use than their peers in the district and statewide — a concerning trend in our community.
As the health care sponsor at Central, what has MarillacHealth learned in the last 30 months? Foremost it has fulfilled its main purpose of giving students a safe and convenient location to access their physical, mental and dental health needs. There has been a close partnership with the school’s administration, nurses, teachers and the health care team. As the health sponsor, we track the reasons for students using the SBHC. At Central, the top reasons the students use the center’s Behavioral Health services are: stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, tobacco cessation counseling, grief and self-harm. These service trends match the findings of the 2018-19 survey. The top medical reasons are: common cold or virus issues, blood pressure management, sports physicals, STI testing, reproductive health education, immunization counseling, injuries, gastrointestinal issues, concussions, and asthma.
Community members have expressed an appreciation of these services on site, citing the importance of timely mental health services, the impact of social determinants of health on the well-being of our young people having access to comprehensive health care. Others have cited concerns around “minor consent” and provision of abortions. As a Community Health Center and a professional entity, MarillacHealth follows all State and Federal laws. Minor consent for a very limited number of services is the law in Colorado. As a Community Health Center, MarillacHealth does not and will not engage in any service that terminates pregnancy. It is not in our scope of services and will never be.
Throughout Colorado, SBHCs are regulated and reviewed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). MarillacHealth is fully compliant with the CDPHE’s legal scope of care. In addition, MarillacHealth recently completed a programmatic audit with our federal funding agency and we achieved 100% compliance in clinical, financial, governance and quality of care measures. MarillacHealth is a private nonprofit, and the employees are not government employees.
Earlier this month, some very courageous students stood before our School Board to describe the lifesaving mental health services they received at Central’s SBHC. Those are very powerful statements of advocacy for replicating what they have at Central. Let us follow their lead.
Kay Ramachandran is the Chief Executive Officer for MarillacHealth.