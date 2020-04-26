By MICHAEL J. PRAMENKO
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting lives and economies everywhere, a performance review of the World Health Organization and governments around the world is a reasonable endeavor.
In so doing, it is enlightening to analyze the performance of various countries over the last several months. In fact, with the exact same information and warnings from the World Health Organization, some countries have significantly outperformed the United States. Aggressive testing and fast action on social distancing paid large dividends.
Looking at data from Johns Hopkins University, one can compare death rates per 100,000 residents. Unlike rates of testing that are variable, deaths measure the direct effect COVID-19 is having within any one country. The data also reflect the performance of the public health response within each country. Here is a sampling of the April 21 data from Johns Hopkins University:
COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents:
Spain: 44.63
United States: 12.87 (over twice as high as Germany, 27 times greater than South Korea)
Germany: 5.86
Iceland: 2.83
South Korea: 0.46
Japan 0.19
So, if we are going to analyze the performance of the World Health Organization (WHO), should we not review the performance of our own federal government in comparison with the WHO?
“On Jan. 12, Chinese scientists published the genome of the virus, and the WHO asked a team in Berlin to use that information to develop a diagnostic test. Just four days later, they produced a test and the WHO posted online a blueprint that any laboratory around the world could use to duplicate it.” (New York Times, April 17,2020)
The United States chose not to use that test.
A simple Google search reveals countless other warnings from WHO, epidemiologists, and even some individuals in the current administration. Unfortunately, those warnings went largely unheeded at the White House during the months of January and February.
President Trump, deaf to the warnings, said this on Feb. 26: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
One day prior, Larry Kudlow naively uttered these words: “We have contained this. I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.”
Within weeks, as COVID-19 cases exploded across many areas of our country, lack of adequate testing continued to hamper public health efforts. This critical problem still exists. When asked about COVID-19 testing problems, our commander in chief fashioned this response: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” (Donald Trump, March 13, 2020)
Inexplicably, only weeks later, Trump exclaimed, “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.” (April 13, 2020)
All the authority but no responsibility. Whatever happened to “the buck stops here”? Amid this twilight zone of hollow leadership, we are told by apologists for President Trump to disregard his language and that it is just “Trump being Trump”.
However, while Trump continues to be Trump, lives are being lost, many health-care workers risk their own lives, and many businesses are crumbling under the onslaught of a virus that was predicted by epidemiologists. It bears repeating — this crisis was predicted. So much so, the Obama administration included a pandemic preparedness exercise for the incoming Trump administration back in early 2017. In addition, a pandemic response team that had been put in place has been partially dismantled by the current administration. That team included an expert scientist in China to monitor and watch for the next viral outbreak. That scientist was removed from China last July. (Reuters, March 24, 2020). In fact, Reuters reports that the CDC’s China headcount has shrunk to 14 from 47 since January 2017.
Back home in Mesa County, we are blessed with pre-existing social distancing that is impossible in big cities and areas of inner city poverty. Yet, as the data indicate, there are areas around the globe where millions of people live in close proximity to each other and they are not experiencing nearly the same death rate as the United States.
So while Trump’s words often include “great, tremendous, the best ever” to describe his pandemic response efforts, he apparently pays as much attention to the COVID-19 data as he does to science in general.
Make no mistake, President Trump criticizing the World Health Organization is like a “D” student complaining about the efforts of a “B” student. We must do better. We need facts, not rhetoric. We need steady and honest leadership.
Most of all, we desperately need more testing to safely and completely open up the economy. Months into this pandemic, contrary to President’s Trump’s comments on this matter, it remains very difficult to get tested for COVID-19.
“Anyone who wants a test can get one.” (Donald Trump, March 7, 2020)
This comment, and Trump’s daily briefings, make one think of these wise words: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Michael J. Pramenko MD is the executive director of Primary Care Partners. He is chairman of the Board of Monument Health and is a past president of the Colorado Medical Society.