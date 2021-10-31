By BERNIE BUESCHER
On this year’s ballot is Amendment 78, which would make major changes to how our state functions. Simply put, it would undermine the responsiveness of state government, and is dangerous. Here’s why.
Amendment 78 shifts spending power over “custodial money” from the executive branch to the legislative branch. First off, what is custodial money? In short — any dollars the state receives in which the spending purpose has been pre-decided. Think: federal emergency disaster grants, federal research grants, donations to CU-Boulder or court settlements to benefit harmed consumers.
So how does this work in practice? When the Attorney General’s Office wins a lawsuit it brought on behalf of harmed Coloradans, for example, it is responsible for ensuring that settlement funds are spent according to a court order and to the benefit of those harmed.
Take the opioid crisis. Attorney General Phil Weiser sued big pharma and secured $400 million for drug companies’ roles in turbocharging the opioid epidemic. This money, being custodial, won’t be spent by the Legislature. Instead, as The Denver Post reported, Weiser worked with local cities and counties on a framework to ensure all these funds are spent on drug treatment, recovery and prevention and education programs to address the crisis.
Or take the case of Colorado Department of Transportation, another state agency that manages custodial dollars — federal highway grants. Months ago, Interstate 70 was devastated by a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon, causing millions of dollars in damages and cutting off those of us in western communities from supplies and making a routine trip to Denver a risky venture. The federal government sent disaster relief funds to CDOT in mere days, allowing CDOT to get the highway cleared and open as soon as possible. Again, those funds didn’t get routed through the Legislature, but instead went immediately to support disaster efforts getting the highway opened.
This process of managing custodial funds is both legal and it works for the people of Colorado. As a former state deputy attorney general and former chair of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, I’ve seen this issue from both sides. Custodial funds are accounted for in the state’s budget bill, have state and federal reporting requirements and are subject to audits. In fact, prior Republican elected officials argued before the state Supreme Court that custodial funds should be managed by executive officials and not the Legislature. They correctly argued that this principle is rooted in our constitution’s separation of powers clause — the legislature spends discretionary state tax moneys and fees, and executive agencies ensure custodial funds are provided to the recipient or cause for which Colorado received those monies.
Amendment 78 will hobble disaster response and recovery. Take the Glenwood Canyon I-70 disaster again. Had Amendment 78 been law when the mudslide occurred, federal dollars to reopen the highway (which came in days after the disaster occurred) would have sat unused. Only after a special session was called, after the Legislature returned to Denver to gavel in and after the usual wheeling and dealing — a process which often take weeks or even months of planning — could CDOT get those funds to work reopening the canyon. And, during this process, Glenwood Canyon would have remained closed and work to reopen it would not even have begun. And that assumes the Legislature opts to grant approval at all.
When disasters strike, we need quick action by state emergency managers. We do not need a special session of the Legislature convened to debate. Those of us in Grand Junction would have been none too pleased to see days, weeks or months added to the time it took to get I-70 open while we awaited a special session of the Legislature to gavel in and debate whether federal funds sent to reopen I-70 should be given to CDOT to do just that.
We need an honest debate on Amendment 78. Unfortunately, much of the discussion has been dishonest as to how our state functions, the role of custodial funds and how they are spent to benefit Colorado. The readers of this paper deserve better. Colorado voters should know the truth as they do their homework before making a radical change to our state constitution and should vote no on Amendment 78.
Bernie Buescher is a life-long resident of a Grand Junction, and served Colorado as state representative, secretary of state and deputy Attorney General.