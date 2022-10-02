By ROY JOHNSTON

The most important long-term issue for Colorado today is the same as it was 120 years ago… water. In 2010, Smithsonian Magazine published an article titled, “The Colorado River Runs Dry.” The article included a quotation from Brad Udall of Colorado State University, “Climate change will likely decrease the river’s flow by 5% to 20% in the next 40 years.” On Aug. 25, 2022, Udall told the Steamboat Pilot and Today, “This isn’t a drought, it’s something else. ... Myself and other scientists are trying to use a different term: Aridification.” In defining aridification he said, “declining snow-packs, it’s earlier runoff, it’s a shorter winter, it’s more rain, less snow, it’s higher temps. It’s drying soils, it’s severe fires, it’s forest mortality, it’s a warm, thirsty atmosphere.” The only issue with this quote is it is mostly erroneous. There is a slight warming trend since 1993; thus, the atmosphere holds more moisture and precipitation is on a slight incline.