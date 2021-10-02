By BRIEN WEBSTER
The history of wildlife conservation in this country is a story about our evolving relationship with nature. Every great catastrophe and triumph in this history is rooted in how we utilize natural resources and how we view ourselves in relation to the natural world. We have come a long way from our most egregious errors that brought many wildlife species to the brink of extinction. We have improved practices, established laws, principles, and ethics that are a reflection of our mistakes — and which offer a collective promise to future generations that we will do better. To fulfill this promise, we need to commit ourselves to continuing this work by addressing one of the most significant threats facing wildlife today, outdoor recreation.
While this might sound hyperbolic, it isn’t. Everyone who recreates outdoors is contributing to one of the most complicated wildlife management issues that has ever faced this country. Our individual impact is difficult to pin down, but collectively our presence is leading to a ceaseless loss in habitat and significant behavioral shifts in wildlife that are leading to concerning population declines across the state. A pointed example of this is the 50% decline of the Eagle Valley elk herd in the last decade. We are seeing herds disappear at rates we haven’t seen for a hundred years.
As a conservationist and a hunter who believes in the tenets of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, I don’t believe the answer is to remove ourselves from the equation or the landscapes we cherish in order to protect them. Rather, the future of our wildlife and public lands requires sound management and broad participation outdoors to help deepen our relationship with the natural world we are a part of. It’s how we direct and manage our outdoor recreation activities that matters. It’s not enough for us to be conscientious acolytes of leave no trace principles. Keeping a trail or campsite clean is important, but it benefits the experience of other people more than it does wildlife. In order to address our impact on wildlife we need to deepen our understanding of how wildlife use the habitats we recreate on, how our use of those habitats changes wildlife behavior, and alter our use accordingly to minimize any adverse effects.
A limit on route densities
For me, the heart of this issue comes down to both motorized and non-motorized routes. We are seeing an explosion of trail building and use across the state to meet the demand of a growing population eager for more outdoor recreation opportunities. Many of these routes are seeing near constant use. Trailheads are full and there is always a person ahead of us and behind us. To us this might be inconvenient, to wildlife this is often distressing and can lead to behavioral avoidance of critical habitat and food sources necessary to sustain healthy populations. Elk for example will avoid a trail up to a quarter mile away if the trail sees one to two users per hour. This avoidance zone increases to a half mile when trails see 12 or more users per hour. It’s important to understand that our impact radiates out from the routes we recreate on. It’s also important to understand that not only are we seeing more route miles, we are seeing higher route densities which is far more problematic in many ways. The higher the route density the more habitat is being lost to elk, mule deer, and other big game species — contributing directly to increasing habitat fragmentation, loss, and declining wildlife populations.
One of the most tangible opportunities we have right now to address recreation impacts on wildlife is through a U.S. Forest Service land use planning process that is currently underway for a large swath of our forest here in Colorado, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison National Forest (GMUG). The GMUG is home to approximately one-fifth of our elk and deer herds in Colorado, it provides important habitat to our struggling bighorn populations, and it is experiencing unprecedented recreational use. The future of the GMUG will be shaped through this process. Components of this draft plan will have lasting benefits for wildlife if they are strengthened and incorporated into the Forest Service’s final plan.
Wildlife Management Areas
One of the components I am most excited about are Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), which would maintain habitat function and provide security habitat for wildlife species by minimizing impacts associated with roads and trails. This would be accomplished primarily through the implementation of a route density standard that would limit route densities to one linear mile per square mile, both motorized and non-motorized, within a wildlife management area boundary. The research shows that such a standard would be effective in maintaining habitat connectivity for wildlife. Habitat fragmentation from trail development is a leading cause of habitat loss today and I believe this model provides a strong baseline for us to build upon and apply more broadly within the GMUG and to replicate in future land use decision making processes.
Strengthening roadless area protections
The Forest Service also has the opportunity during this planning process to strengthen protections for Colorado Roadless Areas within the GMUG, which despite their name have experienced significant route development, with some having route densities exceeding one linear mile per square mile. Colorado Roadless Areas provide wildlife with large blocks of habitat important in maintaining connectivity across the forest and providing sanctuary from outdoor recreationists. Route proliferation in these areas threaten wildlife because of the fragmentation and disturbance issues they create. To help address this, the Forest Service is proposing route buffers for any motorized or non-motorized trail within close proximity to large blocks of wildlife habitat. This would provide significant protection for habitat connectivity across the entire forest and help to prevent further habitat loss in critical wildlife ranges.
The challenges facing wildlife are becoming more complicated every day. More demands are being placed on their habitat than ever before. If we want future generations to have healthy wildlife populations, we need to address these challenges as soon as possible, and in implementable ways. Many of our herds don’t have 10-20 years for us to figure this out. We need to commit ourselves to addressing the impacts of outdoor recreation on wildlife and we need to do it now. Please take the time to comment on the GMUG Forest Plan to ensure your voice is heard, this is a rare opportunity to shape the future of your public lands and it is well worth the time and effort to engage. The deadline is Nov. 12 and you can find out more about the plan and how to comment by visiting the GMUG website.
My final plea is to encourage outdoor users to strengthen their understanding of how wildlife use the landscape and to commit themselves to being an active partner in solving this issue — to ensure that outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation can coexist sustainably into the future. We can have a robust outdoor recreation trail system and we can have healthy wildlife populations, but only if we improve our current practices.
Brien Webster is the program manager for the Colorado chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.