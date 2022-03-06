By CHARLES KERR
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is at it again. Her tactic is to defame a solidly conservative Republican opponent by twisting the truth to create an alternative reality where beneficial, bipartisan legislation to support Colorado agriculture is made to appear as a scheme for self-advancement or left-wing socialism.
Lying Lauren (Tipton’s epithet) unseated five term conservative Congressman Scott Tipton using ads that characterized Tipton’s vote for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act as giving “amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.” In fact, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which provides a path to legal status for existing farmworkers and creates a year-round guest worker program, would directly benefit Colorado’s farmers by providing access to legal, reliable labor and securing the status for current farm workers. To call this act “amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants” is political slime.
Recently in front page banner ads, Lying Lauren accuses Republican state Sen.Don Corum of a “$25 million scheme to line his own pockets.” That scheme is called farming. As every farmer knows, farming is a risky business. It takes entrepreneurial courage to invest thousands of dollars into planting, growing, harvesting and marketing crops that may or may not earn a profit. Don Coram’s “scheme” was to invest in growing hemp after he had worked as a legislator to make hemp a legal crop. For decades American farmers have lobbied to legalize growing hemp, one of the world’s most versatile plants with many commercial uses. As a legislator, Don Coram helped farmers gain the right to grow hemp. Once it was legal, he invested in growing hemp. He also made use of another of his legislative successes. He raised money from Coloradans using crowd-sourcing, a financial tool made possible by HB 1246 for which he voted.
In Lying Lauren’s dishonest world these are acts of a corrupt politician. In the world where most of us live, this is praise-worthy legislation that benefits farmers, promotes capitalism and encourages economic growth.
The hypocrisy of Lying Lauren’s attack is perhaps best seen in the core mendacity of someone who loudly claims to be a voice for freedom while attacking Don Coram for expanding the freedom of farmers to grow hemp and the freedom of people to raise money through crowd-sourcing. These expansions of liberty, which she should support are presented in her attack ad as evidence of corruption.
Oddly, the attack ad and the website it references may indicate the real source of corruption: the vast sums of out-of-district money that fund such ads. Boebert raised close to $3 million in her last campaign. Her largest contribution came from Sen. Ted Cruz’s 20 for 20 Victory Fund, $136,250. When you need to raise $3 million and when that money, and the thinking that goes with it, comes from outside your congressional district, whose interests will you represent once in Congress? Excessive dark money supporting unethical and dishonest politicians is a vast source of corruption subverting democracy itself. If common sense prevails, Boebert’s nasty ad attack on Don Coram will backfire and voters will choose someone better suited to represent their interests, who will support campaign finance reform in the next congress.
Charles Kerr is a retired Grand Junction High School and Colorado Mesa University teacher. He served on the BLM Colorado Northwest Resource Advisory Council.