By STEVE MANDELL

At times, it seems we can’t heal what divides us. Sixty-six percent of Americans believed that the political divide increased during the previous year, according to an August 2022 poll by the Economist magazine and YouGovAmerica, a respected data analytics firm. More than 40% believed that civil war will break out in the next 10 years. Sadly, our political differences can make it difficult to maintain relationships with friends, family and neighbors.

