The first known human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 occurred in January, 2020, and what a six months it has been. As we address this rapidly-advancing disease, we are learning a lot each week.
You can find a lot of what researchers and doctors are learning on the internet. Of course, it’s not just proven facts that wind up on the Internet. You’ll find assertions that are true; or used to be considered true; or were just suppositions that were consistent with wishful thinking, and so were claimed to be true, without digging deeper; or things that are just plain myth. So, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce asked us to present a webinar last week to separate the wheat from the chaff. The webinar can be found on the Chamber website. We summarize our thoughts here.
Our goal in this is to arm you with facts and data so that you, as a business or a customer, can do what businesses do so well: innovate. We all want to harness the motivation and the ingenuity of the private sector because that will attain a public good, namely keeping the economy open and the community safe.
Let’s start with what we are dealing with: this disease is the most recent iteration of SARS, and has been named Corona Virus Disease 2019, or COVID-19. It is a virus that is transmitted by attaching itself to a human cell, as found in saliva or the breath we exhale. You can’t necessarily see the droplets, and the smaller they are the farther they go (up to 6 feet or more) and hang in the air before gravity forces them to a surface. Virus-infected breath lingers, to be re-breathed by those around you. When symptoms arise, days later, the virus attacks the upper respiratory system, and can be fatal, especially to older people.
One big complicating factor here is that people can have this disease for many days before they show any symptoms. During that time, they can be unknowingly infecting others, just by breathing around them.
There are things that we don’t know about COVID-19, and never will, and there are things we don’t know yet, but might learn. As we study more, and learn more, assumptions can become either facts, or disproved theories. That’s the way science and medical research works.
Some of the things we don’t know, or don’t know yet, include: the exact means of transmission, is it droplets of saliva, or breath, or both? What is the impact of sunlight? Of humidity?
But, here are some things we DO know: Masks are effective. Ventilation is effective. Social distancing is effective. Washing hands is effective. Sanitizing is effective. Minimizing the length of time of contact is effective. Are any of these things 100% effective? No. Neither are seat belts, but we still buckle up. That’s why the smart business takes advantage of the cumulative impact of these things that can stop COVID-19 from taking hold in a business.
Some facts are known, but the data does not yet validate a clear course of action. For example, we know the virus can stay on a doorknob for up to five days. But we have yet to show a significant transmission rate from surface to human.
Data can also inform an advisable course of conduct. Consider the surprisingly (to a doctor) controversial issue of masks, with three specific examples. In January, when we were still learning about this virus, a restaurant served dozens of patrons, one of whom had COVID-19. No one was masked; we didn’t know better at the time. More than 20 people contracted the disease from that single contact.
In May, two hair stylists at a salon in Missouri had COVID-19, but did not yet know it. They interacted with 139 customers for at least 15 minutes, but were masked for each customer. Not a single customer contracted the virus.
In June, one person on an airplane had COVID-19, but did not yet know it. The plane ride lasted hours. Everyone wore masks. No one was infected, not even the people in the immediate vicinity of the infected person.
The question each business needs to consider is which of these anecdotes you want to be. As we all know, the numbers are continuing to pile up, but the most recent data is, if there is an outbreak, as many as 20% of the community can be infected; 15% of those infected with COVID-19 will require hospitalization, and 6% will need an Intensive Care Unit bed. St. Mary’s as a regional tertiary care facility for western Colorado and eastern Utah has 50 ICU beds. An ICU bed requires an investment of $100,000; it is akin to a small spaceship, so we cannot “ramp up” if hundreds of people show up at the emergency room. Doctors like ourselves do NOT want to be in the position of triaging who are the lucky few in the community who get the beds.
It is so easy to do the right thing, all you need are the facts. Which you now have. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay open. Save a job. Save a life.
Jane Brock, MD, MSPH, is the medical director for Telligen Health. Andrew Jones, MD, MBA, is the chief medical officer at St. Mary’s Medical Center.