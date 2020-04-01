Kudos to former state lawmaker Laura Bradford for nimbly expanding her Grand Junction-based business, ProSafe Products, from producing gowns and other equipment exclusively for the dental industry to making surgical masks and other needed medical items because of a nationwide shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a new anti-microbial fabric at her disposal, Bradford was set on filling orders for a Canadian distributor when a representative of St. Mary’s Medical Center came calling, seeking a local supplier of gowns and masks.
The two went through four different prototypes for disposable masks and Bradford had to seek help from other local businesses to source and fabricate components.
Bradford had to reverse-engineer other masks to figure out how to sew in a metal strip needed to form-fit the mask to a user’s nose.
“I go down to True Value and said I need this metal, and my good buddy at 12th and Orchard, Brad, he goes, ‘It’s aluminum roofing flashing. How many rolls do you want?’” Bradford told the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
“I brought that down to All Metals Welding and I handed them one of the little pieces that I had taken out of an already produced commercial facemask and said, ‘I want to turn these rolls into this.’ They did.”
Seeing struggles for supplies, Wayne Selendic, supply chain director at St. Mary’s, started hunting for alternatives.
“I’m impressed and surprised at the local response to the hospital, and this just is a really good example of a community trying to come together to provide a resource to the hospital so we can do what we need to do to care for patients,” Selendic said.
Others in the community are responding to the needs of local hospitals. In a letter to the editor, Sandra Dorr alerted readers that Hi Fashion Sewing Machines and Quilt Shop has free kits available for home sewers to produce masks.
“You take up to two free kits of materials, donated by the local hospitals, each with materials for five masks; sew them at home, then drop them back off in the same kit bag at the store. These are modeled after (N95) masks, with squares of material, elastic and wire ties, and simple instructions,” she wrote.
■ ■ ■
Today’s paper includes a story with an idea that the entire community could rally around.
The statewide stay-at-home order allows people to go outside for exercise as long as they observe distancing requirements.
The Sentinel’s Ann Wright spoke to Tom and Janine Lake, whom Wright encountered on a walk.
“We’re staying home a lot more and going out for walks and bike rides, you know, just doing what we’re supposed to do … no socializing,” Janine said.
Eyeing the growing Spring Cleanup piles in the area, the Lakes decided this week it was time to take on the trash that had collected along their walking route.
They pulled out some gloves they had bought years ago for a house project and took to the road. When their trash bags were full and heavy, the Lakes placed them in the nearest Spring Cleanup pile.
Many of us have time on our hands and a yearning to be outside. Taking time to do a little sprucing up as we get some fresh air is another way of killing two birds with one stone.
