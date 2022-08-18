By MADELEINE PARA and SUSAN HESS
Those hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. The bill contains a huge investment — $369 billion — in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences we face for failing to bring down the heat-trapping emissions that are warming our world. For far too long those warnings were ignored and hopes that our nation would take action were raised again and again only to be dashed for lack of political will.
Now, at last, the political will is there. Our lawmakers have finally listened and delivered. With these policies in place, the United States will embark on a transformational journey to wean ourselves off the fossil fuels driving climate change, and in the process remove air pollution that sickens millions of Americans and inflicts billions of dollars in damage to our country and our economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act will speed this transition by providing tax credits over the next 10 years to develop and deploy clean energy like wind and solar. Money will also be used to help households become more energy efficient and save money by replacing gas appliances with ones powered by electricity, like heat pumps and induction stoves. Middle- and low-income Americans will also be eligible for tax credits to help them buy electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles, thereby reducing the carbon emissions and unhealthy air pollution from gasoline-powered cars and trucks.
The incentives in this legislation will provide economic opportunity here on the Western Slope, not only in low-carbon industries, but also in agriculture and forest management. The Department of Agriculture will spend nearly $21 billion over the next 10 years to expand popular yet underfunded conservation programs like the Conservation Stewardship Program. This program helps defray the cost for farmers to implement soil health practices, such as cover crops that improve carbon sequestration. The legislation also directs $15 billion to rural development and requires the Agriculture Department to distribute $5 billion in grants to support fire resilient forests, forest conservation and fire-prone tree removal in “wildland-urban interfaces.”
Another important provision in the Inflation Reduction Act addresses the leakage of methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. Colorado is a leader in this area, implementing the nation’s first-ever methane regulations, and federal policy has been modeled after our state’s effective regulatory framework. Methane is a big contributor to global warming, and to reduce those emissions, this legislation imposes a fee on methane pollution that rises over time.
This long-sought breakthrough on climate legislation was made possible by grassroots support that was lacking in previous “inside the Beltway” efforts. Over the past year, for example, Citizens’ Climate Lobby generated more than 200,000 letters and phone calls to members of Congress urging passage of a bill that contains strong climate provisions. Members of other advocacy groups urged Congress to tackle climate as well. This victory was won by concerned citizens who made their voices heard by decision-makers in Washington.
Meaningful steps to fight climate change come not a moment too soon. Extreme weather-related disasters made worse by rising temperatures, like last December’s Marshall Fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and displaced thousands of Coloradans, are becoming more frequent and could soon outpace our ability to adapt and recover. On the Western Slope, the impact of an altered climate is being felt with warmer temperatures, more severe wildfires accompanied by harmful smoke, a 20-year megadrought that is resulting in aridification of our lands, reduced snowpack and decreased river flows, all of which are impacting our agricultural, forest and outdoor industries.
Throughout the global community, the U.S. has been viewed as a laggard on climate change. The climate problem needs a global solution, and this legislation will help restore U.S. climate leadership. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced in every country around the world, and our example will inspire and motivate other nations to increase their climate ambition.
We’re grateful that Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper responded to the call for climate action by voting in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, we appreciate Hickenlooper’s steadfast and positive engagement with Senator Manchin, and Bennet’s work with Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona to include $4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to deal with the West’s extended megadrought. “It is essential that we have the resources we need to support our states’ efforts to combat climate change, conserve water resources, and protect the Colorado River Basin,” the three senators said in a statement.
More will be needed to meet the U.S. pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030, but for now let’s celebrate the passage of this historic legislation, which brings hope that we and future generations can live in a hospitable climate with clean air. The best time to do something about climate change was 20 years ago. The next best time is now, and that’s finally happening.
Madeleine Para is Executive Director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Susan Hess is a volunteer with the Grand Valley chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.